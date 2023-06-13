James Gunn has revealed he’s considering bringing Superman’s trunk back for Superman: Legacy. Written and directed by Gunn himself, Superman: Legacy will kick off the new DCU in theaters. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster for 1938’s Action Comics #1, Superman was introduced to the world with his iconic blue costume, complete with cape and red trunks over his pants.

However, the iconic red trunks have been absent from theaters since Henry Cavill took over the role in 2013’s Man of Steel. Cavill’s new look even inspired Tyler Hoechlin’s take on the character in Supergirl, where he first played the Man of Steel before getting his own TV show, Superman & Lois. Still, with the DCU being reset, Gunn has plenty of wiggling space to play around with multiple costume ideas.

On June 12, Gunn responded on Twitter to some of DC’s fans' questions about the Man of Steel and Superman: Legacy. When asked if the trunks would return, Gunn said he was “undecided.” As the filmmaker underlines, “We are doing incredible amounts of concept art now with both and we’ll use whatever version looks best.” We can’t wait to take a peek at this concept art, but however Superman might look, we trust Gunn to give the Man of Steel a glorious return to the silver screen. After all, as Gunn puts it, “For me, the most important aspects of the character go beyond trunks!”

James Gunn Is Yet to Announce the Lead Star of Superman: Legacy

While Gunn and Peter Safran are keeping their DCU plans under a closed lid, the creative duo already revealed Superman: Legacy will not serve as an origin story. Still, while Superman will already be an established character in the new DCU, Gunn is looking for a star younger than Cavill to play the Man of Steel for many years. Early reports say that David Corenswet (Pearl), Pierson Fodé (Bold and the Beautiful), and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) are in the race for the part of Clark Kent. Meanwhile, Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and Samara Weaving (Scream IV) reportedly have all met for the role of Lois Lane.

Superman: Legacy is expected to include other classic comic book characters. For instance, Gunn has already announced the upcoming movie features Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen. Furthermore, since there’s an Supergirl movie based on Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow comics in development, the Kryptonian corner of the DCU should be at the center of Gunn and Safran’s intertwined story.

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out Gunn’s original tweet below.