To say that the last decade has been a rough one for the folks at DC Studios would be an understatement. Despite the success of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, DC has struggled to create a cinematic universe that attains the same level of critical and commercial success at the level of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ironically, two of DC’s most successful recent films, Todd Phillips’ Joker and Matt Reeves’ The Batman, were set within their own continuities outside the larger DC Extended Universe. Now, James Gunn is working to revive the DC Universe and shepherd in a new slate of films, beginning with Superman: Legacy in 2025. However, with Superman: Legacy set to begin filming in early 2024, Gunn and his creative collaborators must remember to put their hero first in this new adaptation.

Superman Is a Selfless Hero

Superman: Legacy star David Corenswet certainly has some daunting expectations in front of him as he steps into the role, as the “Man of Tomorrow” has been played by many great actors in the past. Despite the impressive performances of Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill, Christopher Reeve remains the greatest actor who has ever played Clark Kent because of how genuinely heroic he seemed. Reeve’s Superman wasn’t obsessed with defeating a villain or fulfilling a preordained destiny. Rather, Reeve’s Superman genuinely wanted to help people in danger and bring them to safety. While this may seem like a given trait of any Superman film, it's surprising how often modern superheroes need to be reminded to “save people.”

Compared to the more action-packed installments in the most recent DC films, Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie is relatively slow-paced and uneventful. There are only a few major action sequences, and Reeve’s Superman only spends a few minutes interacting with the main antagonist, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman). However, Superman: The Movie remains one of the greatest superhero movies ever made because it shows why Clark Kent is called into action. Reeve’s Kent doesn’t hold any personal animosity towards Luthor, and the advice given to him by his late father Jor-El (Marlon Brando) isn’t solely what motivates him. Rather, saving people is fulfilling enough for Superman. It’s his selflessness that makes him such an endearing and optimistic face for the DC Universe.

James Gunn has confirmed that Superman: Legacy will skip the character’s origin story, as his backstory has been depicted enough times on screen that it would be hard not to be repetitive. While cutting out this portion of Superman’s story may make Superman: Legacy a fresher adaptation, the film can’t forget to show how the collapse of Superman’s home planet Krypton inspires him. Although Superman’s tagline is “Truth, Justice, and the American Way,” he’s really an immigrant who is looking to bring peace to his new home. Superman: Legacy stands to benefit from its titular character’s pacifistic nature. Given the disturbing real-world events of the last few years, an optimistic Superman couldn’t come at a better time.

Past Superman Movies Haven’t Showcased the Man of Steel's Heroism

Unfortunately, these lessons have been ignored by many of the attempted Superman reboots. In Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns, Superman’s plight on Earth seems to solely focus on his doomed romance with Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth). There’s hardly any time spent focusing on his interactions with people who don’t know his secret identity. Although Superman Returns was accurate to the original comic book depiction of the character, its greatest flaw was that it was working off of an assumption that the audience already knew who Superman was. Superman needs to be seen taking action in order to justify continued interest. He risks being an unreliable character if he doesn’t have the motivation to save the day.

Comparatively, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel transformed the Superman origin story into a violent, brooding origin story where the title character ruthlessly kills his enemies. A Superman that kills isn’t unheard of in the comics, but the issue with Man of Steel is that it never makes it clear that Superman’s fight with Zod is over the innocent lives at stake. The epic final battle in Man of Steel seems to be based around Kryptonian politics; Superman’s goal is to ensure that Zod is defeated, and saving people seems like an afterthought. Superman: Legacy needs to ensure that Superman’s heroism doesn’t feel like a burden to him. After all, it’s his faith and admiration for humanity that differentiates him from other heroes.

Superman: Legacy is set to kick off Gunn’s new DC Universe, featuring cameos from other heroes like Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). While it's exciting that Superman: Legacy will be the first in a new slate of films, spending too much time on other heroes could be a detriment to Superman himself. Gunn needs to spend time with Corenswet's Superman before introducing him to other heroes.

DC Movies Have Consistently Focused Too Much on Villains

One thing that DC film adaptations have never struggled with is bringing to life great villains. Between Heath Ledger’s Joker and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle, DC’s Rogues Gallery includes some dynamic, interesting antagonists that became scene stealers. Superman: Legacy appears to be continuing that legacy with Nicholas Hoult stepping in to play Lex Luthor and María Gabriela de Faría set to play Angela Spice (a.k.a. “The Engineer”). While it's exciting to see such talented performers joining this new project, Superman: Legacy can’t turn Superman into a supporting character in his own narrative. Superman: Legacy can’t challenge its title character with villains that oppose him until it gives a sense of why Superman is a hero in the first place.

It’s understandable why so many recent DC films have focused on their villains. As the underperformance of films like The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods has indicated, “superhero fatigue” is real. Perhaps audiences might be more interested in a new superhero film because of a compelling antagonist. However, Superman doesn’t need a villain to make him interesting. Superman is an empathetic and vulnerable character — it's not his aggression that defines him, but his compassion.

Superman: Legacy is slated to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.