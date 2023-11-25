The Big Picture Superman: Legacy's impressive casting includes María Gabriela De Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

Eve Teschmacher, a popular character from the original Superman films, will be played by Sara Sampaio in the reboot.

Despite her limited appearances in the past, Eve Teschmacher has had a vibrant history in other DC media, including roles in Supergirl and Smallville.

Superman: Legacy is taking off like a speeding bullet, especially in terms of casting. With the SAG-AFTRA strike in the rearview mirror, James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot is filling its roster — especially when it comes to the villains. María Gabriela De Faría is slated to play Angela Spica/The Engineer, who also happens to be a member of the Authority; the hard-edged superheroes are slated to star in their own film down the line. Nicholas Hoult will play the Man of Steel's perennial foe Lex Luthor, while Skyler Gisondo is stepping into the role of photographer Jimmy Olsen aka "Superman's Pal." But the biggest surprise of the cast to date is Sara Sampaio, who will be playing Eve Teschmacher.

Unlike most of the characters in Superman: Legacy, Eve Teschmacher didn't originally spring from a comic book — she happened to be the right-hand woman of Lex Luthor in the first Superman movie, directed by the late, great Richard Donner. Despite having a small role in Superman and Superman II, Eve Teschmacher proved to be a popular character. She started making appearances in other Superman media — most notably Supergirl. She even inspired a character in Smallville!

Superman: Legacy is slated to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Eve Teschmacher Was Created for Richard Donner's 'Superman' Films

Eve Teschmacher was first portrayed by Valerie Perrine in Superman and Superman II. She mostly served as Lex Luthor's girlfriend in the first Superman film, though it was apparent the relationship was rocky from the start. Luthor (Gene Hackman) slowly grows obsessed with destroying the Man of Steel (Christopher Reeve), even going so far as to launch a pair of nuclear missiles while weakening Superman with Kryptonite. Unsurprisingly, this turns out to be the final straw for Eve, as one of those missiles will land in her hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey, endangering her mother! She also clearly has eyes for Superman, as she ends up taking the Kryptonite necklace off his neck and plants a kiss on him.

Luthor and Eve reunited in Superman II, where she sprung him out of prison. But once again, they hit a wall as she wanted to start a new life while he grew obsessed with discovering the secrets to defeating Superman. Eventually, the duo enter the Fortress of Solitude, where Lex discovers that General Zod (Terence Stamp) is heading for Earth...and Eve disappears for the rest of the movie. That isn't a joke. Apparently, Donner and the rest of the crew forgot that she was a character to the point where she doesn't even appear in the fabled "Donner Cut" of Superman II. Even Superman Returns didn't attempt to utilize her, instead giving Lex another girlfriend in the form of Parker Posey's Kitty Kowalski. Despite this, Perrine's performance — which painted Eve as an empathetic, yet slightly ditzy, yin to Luthor's yang — was enough to leave an impression on creators who approached modern versions of Superman lore.

Eve Teschmacher Has a Vibrant History in Other DC Media

Despite her short-lived appearance in Donner's Superman films, Eve Teschmacher would play a major role in Supergirl. The Earth-38 version of Eve, played by Andrea Brooks, seemed to share quite a bit in common with the Donnerverse version. She was a bit of an airhead, and she had her own toxic relationship to sort out — only this time it was as the personal assistant of Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart). Eventually, when James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) took over CatCo, Eve found things to be much easier. She still had to deal with life in National City, which ranged from alien attacks to Vibe (Carlos Valdes) crashing into her office during an interdimensional duel. Eve received another promotion when she became the personal assistant to Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) — but that's when things took a turn.

Eve was revealed to be a spy for Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), helping heal him from a fatal disease he contracted while battling Superman. She also proved to be a scientific genius, having made several clones of herself in order to throw Supergirl off her tail. The mysterious organization Leviathan sought her help after Lex was fatally wounded by Lena; later, it once again turned out that Eve was working under Lex's orders. Eventually, she double-crossed Lex and testified against him in court — though he managed to get that testimony thrown out. But despite being more intelligent and cunning, Brooks' Eve suffered a similar fate as her Donnerverse counterpart as she stopped appearing after Supergirl Season 5.

Eve Teschmache also influenced the creation of Tess Mercer (Cassidy Freeman), a new character who appeared in the final three seasons of Smallville. Tess was selected to run LexCorp after Lex disappeared in Smallville Season 8. She slowly learns about Clark's Kryptonian heritage, and the shocking truth that she is the illegitimate daughter of Lionel Luthor. When a resurrected Lex shoots her, a dying Tess infects him with a neurotoxin that wipes his memories of Clark's powers. Freeman's performance as Tess was a layered one; she was a ruthless businesswoman yet still managed to show kindness toward Clark and his friends — something Lex lost a long time ago. In addition to "Tess Mercer" being a realization of "Teschmacher," Tess also drew inspiration from Lex's longtime bodyguard Mercy Graves.

Recently, Eve Teschmacher has started to appear in DC Comics canon — similar to how Harley Quinn transitioned from Batman: The Animated Series. At first, she made a brief appearance in JLA: Earth-2 from Grant Morrison & Frank Quietly, then appeared as a recurring foe in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen. Tess Mercer would reappear in the Smallville Season 11 comics, where it turned out that she wasn't quite dead. Instead, she had uploaded her consciousness to the Watchtower's super-computer; with the help of Clark, who had fully embraced his Superman persona, she found new life and a new body as Smallville's version of the Red Tornado. It remains to be seen how Sampaio's version of Eve Teschmacher will differ from previous ones, but hopefully she won't disappear this time around.

Superman: Legacy is slated to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.