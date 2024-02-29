The Big Picture Superman: Legacy now titled Superman has begun filming in Atlanta.

The film features a new version of the hero, played by David Corenswet, alongside iconic characters like Lois Lane and Lex Luthor.

James Gunn has shared a new set image showing Superman's suit, announcing the title change and the beginning of principal photography.

James Gunn has revealed a closer look at the logo from the Superman suit set to be featured in Superman, the film previously known as Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker shared the look at the emblem through his Threads and Instagram accounts, allowing audiences to get a taste of what the costume's final design will look like once the movie flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Gunn was also excited to announce the start of principal photography for the film, which was previously teased last week during a Warner Bros. Discovery investors call. In a happy coincidence for the movie, cameras have started rolling on the Man of Steel's birthday.

Superman will follow Clark Kent (David Corenswet) as he struggles to balance his life as a journalist with his responsibilities as a superhero. The movie will also feature some iconic characters associated with Superman over the years, including his love interest Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and his arch nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). More than a decade after Man of Steel hit the big screen, Superman will introduce a new version of the hero, as Gunn and DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran attempt to breathe new life into one of Warner Bros.' biggest brands. Gunn's next film will open the door for a wide variety of storytelling possibilities as the first theatrical release in the new DC Universe.

Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Anthony Carrigan will also be a part of the cast of Superman, with Clark Kent already living in a world where other superheroes exist. Not much is known about the premise of the upcoming film, but knowing how the optimistic hero has a very powerful rogues' gallery in the comic books, Superman should be on the lookout for any antagonist that attempts to terrorize Metropolis in the near future, including The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

'Superman' Is the Start of a New Era for DC

Image via DC Comics

Superman will be the first theatrical release from the new DC Universe. The previous iteration of the franchise, the DC Extended Universe, came to a close with the release of last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The new DC Universe will connect upcoming films, television series, and video games based on the brand, with Superman being the first one of these stories to premiere in theaters, following the animated series Creature Commandos due out later this year. Other films currently in development as part of the new DC Universe are The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and The Brave and the Bold.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. See the new set image from Gunn below.