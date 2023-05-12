During a Wired video in which James Gunn and Sean Gunn answered some of the internet’s most searched questions, the co-head of DC Studios has revealed Superman: Legacy is scheduled to start shooting in January 2024. The movie will relaunch the DCU in theaters, with Gunn acting as writer and director for the Man of Steel new adventure.

Last year, Gunn and Peter Safran were hired by Warner Bros. Discovery to restructure DC Studios and create a new interconnected storyline across film, TV shows, and even video games. Gunn and Safran revealed part of their ambitious plan last January, underlining how Superman: Legacy is the first theatrical chapter of the “Gods and Monsters” storyline. That’s not exactly a surprise, as Superman is one of the most iconic DC characters and the first superhero to show up in comic books.

While Gunn and Safran have been highly cautious about leaks, we already know a few things about Superman: Legacy. First, thanks to The Flash resetting the DCU timeline, Gunn’s upcoming projects can bring new stars into the folder to play DC’s heroes and villains. That’s what will happen with Superman: Legacy, which will feature an actor younger than Henry Cavill to play the Man of Steel over the next decade. Fans are trying to guess who Gunn will choose for such an important part, but so far, all the filmmaker did was shut down rumors.

RELATED: James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Script Was Completed Days Before Writers Strike

Gunn has also underlined how Superman: Legacy will not serve as an origin story, instead following the Man of Steel as a well-established hero. In addition, Clark Kent won’t be the only fan-favorite character involved in the project, as the upcoming movie will feature Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen.

How Superman: Legacy Connects to the New DCU?

While Gunn and Safran have revealed several projects they are currently working on for the new DCU, we still don’t know what will connect all these individual TV shows and movies. Nevertheless, Krypton is unquestionably a big part of Gunn and Safran’s plan. While Superman: Legacy is not an origin story, Gunn said the movie would highlight the hero’s past. In addition, the new DCU includes a Supergirl movie based on Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow comics, which shows how Kara Zor-El became a whole different superhero after the destruction of Krypton.

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the Gunn brothers' video below.