David Corenswet will play Superman, Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane in this film that explores Clark Kent's struggle to balance his journalist life and his superhero identity.

Superman: Legacy is the first movie of the new DC Universe, overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

After a year of casting announcements and speculation, cameras are ready to start rolling on Superman: Legacy. After Production List reported that filming is set to begin in March, Collider has confirmed with additional sources that principal photography for James Gunn's next film will indeed begin at that time, with the move set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025, bringing a new version of the DC universe to the big screen, as the DCEU concludes with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is in theaters now.

The movie will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, with Superman: Legacy introducing yet another iteration of this iconic rivalry. Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane, a journalist at the Daily Planet and Superman's love interest. According to Production Weekly, and confirmed by Collider, the logline for the movie reads: "Superman, a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent." But Superman won't be the only super powered individual in the new DC Universe, as other heroes have been cast for the film.

Nathan Fillion has been cast as Guy Gardner, after working with Gunn on a number of productions, including this year's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. The character is a member of the Green Lantern Corps, and it's currently unclear what his relationship with Superman will look like. Isabela Merced will portray Hawkgirl, as it becomes evident how a young Superman will have to find his place in a world filled with veteran heroes. It will all lead to a larger narrative, as a new DC Universe takes off.

'Superman: Legacy' is the First Movie of the New DCU

Besides being busy with writing and directing Superman: Legacy, Gunn is working alongside Peter Safran to create the future of the DC Universe. Superman's adventure will be followed by titles such as The Authority and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on the big screen, as Warner Bros. attempts to breathe new life into one of their biggest franchises. The DCU will also feature television series, starting with next year's Creature Commandos, an animated series about a special military team composed of supernatural beings. The Man of Steel has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, as the future of the brand depends on the performance of his latest battle.

Superman: Legacy premieres in theaters in the U.S. on July 11, 2025.