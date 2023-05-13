There are two roles in Hollywood that will always get pulses racing and the rumour mills flying, without doubt. And in an exciting space of time, both roles have become available and require filling. One is that of James Bond, the iconic British spy with a license to kill, most recently filled by Daniel Craig. The other? Superman, of course. The last man to wear the cape was Henry Cavill, who lost the role in devastating fashion. And the buzz is starting to fly around as we get closer to casting the latest Man of Steel.

A new report today by Borys Kit and Mia Galuppo speculates that the film set to launch the new era of DC Films under James Gunn and Peter Safran — Superman Legacy — is moving to the next phase of casting, hitting a crucial stage with short lists supposedly being drawn up. The Hollywood Reporter article notes that David Corenswet — recently starring in Pearl alongside Mia Goth, who also just joined her own superhero film — is among the top contenders for the role of the mild-mannered journalist and Son of Krypton, having advanced to the screen test stage which will take place within the next month. Two other unnamed actors are said to be in the mix.

And what of Lois Lane, Superman's other half? The report notes that the three names most heavily linked with the role are Emma Mackey, the breakout star of Netflix's Sex Education and recent BAFTA Rising Star winner, who will also appear soon in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Joining her on the alleged short list are Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) and horror queen Samara Weaving, who was most recently seen in Scream VI. The report adds that Brosnahan was said to have delivered an “outstanding” audition but may be seen as too old for the role at 32, with director Gunn hoping to build his universe using 20-somethings.

RELATED: 'Superman: Legacy': Release Date, Plot, Creative Team, and Everything We Know About James Gunn's RebootAnd with Superman, we must also have Lex Luthor, mustn't we? According to the reporters, the role seems to have been earmarked for Nicholas Hoult, the English actor who was most recently seen in Renfield and last year's The Menu. He is, of course, familiar with comic book movies having played the role of Beast/Hank McCoy in Fox's X-Men series. Hoult was also the runner up to Robert Pattinson in final screen tests to play the title character in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

However, in a slight twist, Justin Kroll of Deadline responded to Kit's story saying that Hoult was also up for the role of Clark Kent/Superman. This adds extra intrigue but also goes a long way to confirming one thing - it certainly seems highly plausible that Hoult may well be joining Gunn's DC Universe in some shape or form.

What Can We Expect from James Gunn's Superman Legacy?

Last year, Gunn and Safran were hired by Warner Bros. Discovery to restructure DC Studios, and tasked with creating an interconnected storyline across film, TV shows, and even video games. The duo revealed part of their ambitious plan last January, underlining how Superman: Legacy would be the kick-off to their adaptation of the “Gods and Monsters” storyline. Gunn has also emphasised that Superman: Legacy will not serve as an origin story, instead following the Man of Steel as a well-established hero by the time we meet him.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to start shooting in January 2024.