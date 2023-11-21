The Big Picture Superman: Legacy adds two new characters to its cast: Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Jimmy Olsen, a junior reporter for the Daily Planet, has been Superman's closest human friend in various adaptations. Eve Teschmacher is a character who first appeared as Lex Luthor's moll in the 1978 Superman film.

Skyler Gisondo has appeared in notable films like Licorice Pizza and Booksmart, while Sara Sampaio has modeled for Victoria's Secret and acted in projects like Crisis.

Other members of the James Gunn-helmed film's cast include David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer. The casting announcements for the film are coming faster than a speeding bullet; just yesterday, Nicholas Hoult was reported to have landed the role of Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor in the film.

Who Are Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher?

Jimmy Olsen, a junior reporter for Metropolis' Daily Planet newsletter, was introduced on the Superman radio show in 1940. Although unaware of his coworker Clark Kent's dual life as the Man of Steel, he became Superman's closest human friend, and even had his own comic book title as "Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen." He has appeared in a number of Superman media adaptations; he was portrayed by Jack Carter in the '50s TV series The Adventures of Superman, Marc McClure in the Christopher Reeve films of the 1970s and '80s, Aaron Ashmore on Smallville, and Mehcad Brooks on Supergirl.

Eve Teschmacher also comes from outside the comic books; she first appeared as Lex Luthor's moll in 1978's Superman film, where she was played by Valerie Perrine. Perrine came back for 1980's Superman II but did not return for the two other sequels to the film, or for the 2005 revamp of the property, Superman Returns; however, Parker Posey played Kitty Kowalski, a very similar character, in the latter. She has made sporadic appearances in DC comic books and was an important supporting character on Supergirl, where she was played by Andrea Brooks.

In addition to The Righteous Gemstones, Gisondo has also starred in Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, and Santa Clarita Diet. Sampaio has modeled for Victoria's Secret, Armani, and Sports Illustrated; she has also acted in The Clapper (alongside Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried), Crisis (with Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly), and an episode of Billions.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025, as the first big-screen entry to Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.