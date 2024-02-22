The Big Picture New Superman movie hints at a storyline adapted from the Kingdom Come comics run, exploring themes of heroism & legacy.

A behind-the-scenes image released by Isabela Merced might have revealed what Superman's new logo will look like in Superman: Legacy. This forthcoming movie by James Gunn is set to relaunch the revamped DC Universe, marking the beginning of a new era for DC's interconnected cinematic and television worlds under the leadership of DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran, who are undertaking a comprehensive reboot on the series as a whole. Merced, who is taking on the role of Hawkgirl in the movie, posted a story on her Instagram story showing her nameplate from the first table read of the film, and on the nameplate was the family crest from the famous Kingdom Come storyline, which Gunn had previously hinted at using.

The sighting of the El family crest during the table read for Superman: Legacy hints that the film may be influenced by the Kingdom Come series by Mark Waid and Alex Ross from DC Comics. In Kingdom Come, Superman steps back from hero duties after a newer superhero named Magog causes the Joker's death, who had previously killed Lois Lane. This leads to the rise of a new, more merciless breed of anti-heroes. As a result, Superman and the Justice League make a comeback to restore hope and kindness in society. The theme of what it really means to be a hero could be a key focus in Superman: Legacy, especially considering the film's apparent nod to the Kingdom Come emblem.

Who Is in 'Superman Legacy'?

David Corenswet is preparing to embody the beloved lead role of the Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan set to bring to life Lois Lane, the journalist from the Daily Planet, and Superman's romantic interest. The film will renew the legendary feud between Superman and his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, with Nicholas Hoult taking on the role. Gunn's Legacy will also introduce additional heroes into this new universe, including his regular collaborator, Nathan Fillion, who will portray Guy Gardner of the Green Lantern Corps, although his exact connection to Superman remains to be seen. Additionally, María Gabriela de Faría will take on the role of Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, while Milly Alcock was recently cast as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, but her presence in Legacy isn't yet confirmed, although it wouldn't be a massive surprise.

Production on Superman: Legacy is due to get underway shortly, and the film is set to open on July 11, 2025. See the image from Merced below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.