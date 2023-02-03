Chances are, when you hear the word superhero, the first name that pops into your head is Superman. Easily the face of DC Comics (sorry Batman), the story of Metropolis's red-capped protector from the planet Krypton is universally known by fans both hardcore and casual, and a big reason for his popularity can easily be attributed to his history in cinema. Starting all the way back with Richard Donner's Superman (1978). The iconic interpretation of the character may be a bit dated and corny, but its lighthearted attitude that was accentuated by the infectiously charming Christopher Reeve, has made it stand the test of time as a true classic, even spawning a total of three sequels and a Supergirl (1984) spin-off.

Although technically it's four sequels, Superman Returns (2006) functioned as a continuation of the Donner films whilst ignoring Superman III (1983) and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987). While far from a horrible film, Superman Returns still performed under box office expectations and wasn't able to capture the magic of the original films. Still, even the response to that film pales in comparison to that of Man of Steel (2013), which is easily the most polarizing and controversial Superman film to date. Fans of the film love Henry Cavill's more grounded take on the character and found the various action sequences to be visually stunning. However, the film's critics felt that the film's melodramatic tone missed the point of the Superman character and branded its wanton destruction as violence for the sake of violence. Things didn't get much better for the DC Extended Universe's Superman when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017) also weren't exactly warmly received.

Since then, Superman's film future has been in a state of limbo. Man of Steel 2 was in development hell for who knows how long and whispers of a potential reboot starring Michael B. Jordan failed to come to fruition. Now, with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran mapping out a new plan for a connected DC Cinematic Universe, it's no surprise that a new version of Superman is a part of that plan. Superman: Legacy is the latest feature film to star Clark Kent, and represents the true start of DC's new generation and the first part of what Gunn has titled the "Gods and Monsters" phase. With the film now in pre-production, it's time to find out what Big Blue's next adventure will be. Here's everything we know so far about Superman: Legacy.

Editor's Note: This article was last updated on November 16, 2023.

Superman: Legacy Release Date July 11, 2025 Director James Gunn Cast David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan Rating PG-13 Main Genre Superhero

Does 'Superman: Legacy' Have a Trailer Yet?

No trailer for Superman: Legacy has been released yet, and likely won't be getting one for quite some time. All we have to go off of so far is James Gunn's announcement video, where he shares only the vaguest of announcement details for the Son of Krypton's next big-screen adventure.

Will Superman: Legacy Be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?

In that above announcement video, James Gunn also made it explicitly clear that Superman: Legacy is being planned as a theatrical release for the year 2025. While it's obviously pretty early to predict the film's streaming plans, we can comfortably guess that the DCU's debut feature film will follow suit with the other major recent DC movies and arrive on Max sometime after the film's theatrical run.

It was confirmed during James Gunn's address that an all-new, all-different Superman will be flying into theaters to save the day on Friday, July 11, 2025. That's just one week after the Fourth of July, which seems appropriate for a hero whose motto historically has been "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" (which is weird given Superman is an alien created by Canadian authors, but hey, why not be a little patriotic?). While there have been doubts about whether the movie would make its announced date, James Gunn has confirmed that Superman: Legacy is on schedule. It's also been announced that the movie will begin filming in March 2024, so expect more details to be announced in the coming months.

Do We Know Anything About the Plot for Superman: Legacy?

Image via DC Comics

We don't know too much about the plot for Superman: Legacy, and technically, neither does James Gunn, as he said he was only halfway through writing the film at the time of his "Gods and Monsters" announcement. We've known for a while that Gunn would be writing the film in addition to producing, and he did share a pretty significant detail. Unlike the original Superman and Man of Steel, Gunn has confirmed that Superman: Legacy will not be an origin story. That means when this Superman takes to the skies, it won't be the first time he's done so, as he'll already have some experience protecting Earth's inhabitants as the costumed superhero. Recent cast announcements (more on that below) also suggest that this is already a world of heroes, with other iconic DC heroes apart from Superman set to appear in the film. However, that doesn't mean this is some kind of sleeper Justice League movie as James Gunn has clarified that the focus of the story will very much be on Clark and Lois.

We'll likely also see other popular Superman characters, with his lifelong love interest Lois Lane already confirmed to appear in the film. We expect the Daily Planet's top reporter to play a pivotal role, especially when her photographer, Jimmy Olson, is also confirmed to appear. We also have confirmation that Superman: Legacy's villain will be Angela Spica, aka The Engineer, which is quite a surprise. The Engineer is originally a Wildstorm character connected to the Authority, a group of anti-heroic superhumans who are set to get their own movie in the new DCU. Interestingly enough, the Engineer isn't normally seen as a villainous character, so there could be more going on in this movie. Either way, it looks like Superman: Legacy's plot could go a lot further toward setting up the new universe than previously thought.

Who Is Making Superman: Legacy?

Image via Warner Bros.

James Gunn has confirmed that he will be penning the script and directing Superman: Legacy. Gunn's journey with DC films began with him writing and directing The Suicide Squad (2021), which successfully rebooted the team of anti-heroes after a poorly received first installment. In a series of tweets, Gunn explained his love of the script and how he eventually landed on directing the film himself, saying:

Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpAndAway

Gunn's history in comic book movies also began long before being the co-CEO of DC Studios. He also wrote and directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy films. Superman: Legacy will start filming in January 2024.

Who Will Play Superman and His Supporting Cast?

This is the big question, and we finally have some answers. On June 27, it was announced that David Corenswet (Pearl) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) will play Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Early reports had suggested that Corenswet, Pierson Fodé (Bold and the Beautiful) and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) were in the running to play the Man of Steel, with Hoult also potentially being up for the part of Lex Luthor. We also heard that Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and Samara Weaving (Scream IV) were in the running to play Lois Lane. Several of these same actors also reportedly had screen tests at DC Studios. The fact that Superman was being recast had caused quite a bit of division among the fanbase because of how iconic Henry Cavill was in the role. Despite making a surprise appearance in Black Adam (2022), the announcement of Cavill's return proved premature, as Gunn would go on to say that Cavill wasn't fired. He just wasn't hired.

As mentioned above, Superman: Legacy will feature Angela Spica aka The Engineer as its main villain. The character will be played by María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control). A number of other exciting cast members have been also added to the project, most significantly Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. This casting has been a long time coming as Fillion was once considered to play the Hal Jordan version in the much-hated 2011 Green Lantern film. Fillion has also voiced Jordan in various animated projects. GL isn't the only classic hero added to the cast, however, as Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi have also been cast in Superman: Legacy, playing Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific, respectively. While those heroes are all widely recognized (even Mr. Terrific), Superman: Legacy will also be digging into slightly more obscure characters, with Barry's Anthony Carrigan cast as the criminally underrated elemental hero Metamorpho.