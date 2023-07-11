The cast of Superman: Legacy is beginning to expand — Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Edi Gathegi will be joining James Gunn's upcoming blockbuster film as Vanity Fair has reported. Set to introduce a new version of the Man of Steel, Superman: Legacy will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025, becoming the first movie set in the new version of the DC Universe. A bright future awaits the superhero franchise that has run into multiple complications over the course of the past decade, as viewers will get to know new versions of the characters they know and love.

Merced has been cast as Hawkgirl, the brave hero with feathered wings and a fearless attitude. A version of the character was set to appear in Black Adam, last year's blockbuster about a mythical anti-hero played by Dwayne Johnson. The hero was being saved for a later installment, but given the new structure DC Studios saw for itself after the movie's performance at the box office, it has become clear that those plans are no longer in place, and that the Hawkgirl played by Merced will tell a different story. It had been previously mentioned that other heroes would already be established in the world of Superman: Legacy, making the new additions true to the sentiment.

On the other hand, Fillion will play Guy Gardner, a known member of the Green Lantern Corps in the comics. The actor has collaborated with Gunn through a big portion of his career, even appearing in this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. In most DC adaptations, Hal Jordan is the main Green Lantern to keep an eye on, making it unclear if Fillion is set to lead his own franchise, or if he will simply serve as a vehicle to introduce the team that will eventually lead viewers to the classic hero. The Corps has been notably absent from the big screen for more than a decade after the film featuring Ryan Reynolds underperformed upon release.

Gathegi will bring Mr. Terrific to life, playing an incredibly intelligent hero who obtains his power from the T-Sphere inventions he created. Gathegi is not a stranger to being a part of big blockbuster franchises, as he was previously seen as Darwin in X-Men: First Class. Added to that, he displayed his best skills as a vampire as a part of the Twilight franchise, where he was in charge of portraying Laurent. Mr. Terrific has never been featured in a major motion picture before, adding to Gunn's strategy of taking characters audiences are very familiar with and mixing them with relatively unknown super-powered icons.

What Will Superman: Legacy Be About?

As the first chapter of the new DC Universe timeline, Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent. The actor joined the project alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who will play the latest version of Lois Lane, the Daily Planet's star reporter and Superman's primary love interest. The film will focus on Clark balancing his life as a journalist and as the world's strongest hero, in what appears to be a story set within his first few years as Superman. A brand-new universe is about to start, and Warner Bros. looks confident in what Gunn is planning for the future of their brand.