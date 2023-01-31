When it comes to superheroes, origin stories are a tale as old as time—especially when those origin stories are being used as the launch point for a new chapter in a long-running franchise. Fortunately, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the newly minted DC Universe, Gunn promised that we wouldn't have to sit through yet another Superman origin story, and it looks like he's following through with that promise.

Just last month, Gunn revealed that he would be penning the DC Universe's first Superman film, and now after a super-secret meeting with the press, new details are emerging about Clark Kent's next big on-screen appearance. During a press conference on the studio lot, Safran and Gunn revealed that the forthcoming film will be entitled Superman Legacy. With the DCEU's Superman (Henry Cavill) out of the picture, Gunn is looking to bring in a younger actor to play the role—though no one has been cast as the Kryptonian just yet. While this may sound like it could veer into the origin story territory once again, Safran explained that the film "[F]ocuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage, with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

With the title Superman Legacy and this brief description of the feature, it sounds like Gunn plans to hone in more on the duality of Superman's existence, which will definitely make for an interesting film. We also learned that, much like Zack Snyder's inaugural Superman film, Man of Steel, Superman Legacy will retain that family-friendly PG-13 rating. It should be noted that this isn't the first Superman-centric story to bear this name. In 2000, a two-episode arc of Superman: The Animated Series was turned into a TV movie entitled Superman: Legacy. The plot of the animated film doesn't sound anything like what Gunn is planning, though it's probably worth rewatching while we wait for more details about Superman Legacy.

Towards the end of the presser, when Safran and Gunn were answering questions about their impressive slate of projects that they're rolling out, they fielded questions about just how young they're aiming to make characters like Superman. Gunn pointed out that his Superman isn't Superboy—he's Superman, before going on to reveal:

"He's working. He's a reporter. He's at the Daily Planet. Again, we're coming into a world where superheroes exist and have existed. So, does that mean Batman might be a couple years older than Superman? Yes, it could be."

While there are still a lot of things we don't know about the future of the DCU, one thing is for certain: Safran and Gunn have a clear, concise vision for where things are headed, and it all sounds very exciting. Hopefully, all the pieces will start to come together soon with casting details.

Superman Legacy soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

