As we get closer to the release of James Gunn's upcoming live-action DC Universe reboot, more and more details surrounding Superman: Legacy have been unveiled. One such detail involves casting Terence Rosemore as Lex Luthor's infamous henchman Otis. Longtime Superman fans have been excited to learn that Otis will be appearing in Legacy, but this revelation has left some others wondering: Who is Otis anyway? Believe it or not, this Superman side-character has been around since 1978, first played by comic actor Ned Beatty in a little flick called Superman: The Movie.

Otis Was Introduced in 'Superman: The Movie'

When Ned Beatty first appeared as Otis in 1978's Superman, fans didn't have any real basis for the character prior to the picture. Sure, Lex Luthor (who was played masterfully by Gene Hackman in the film) had employed henchmen in the comics before Otis (who was never given an official last name in the films) came about, but none ever grew into beloved characters of their own, at least not up until that point. Beatty himself was best known at the time for his work alongside Burt Reynolds in Deliverance and White Lightning, so when Superman came along, it's no wonder he took on the role. Ever since, the actor has been known by longtime fans for his comedic contributions to the best two Superman movies out there.

In Superman, Otis is a lazy buffoon who aimlessly carries out Luthor's orders, often screwing up in the process. Likely for the sake of his own ego, Lex Luthor surrounds himself with characters who can't quite match his intellect; at least until Superman comes along. Lex's plan to destroy California only to redevelop it into prime real estate controlled by, well, himself, is a plan that Otis can get behind. The bumbling sidekick even claims a piece of the prize for himself, which he names Otisburg. But when Lex is taken to prison by Superman at the very end of the film, Otis is flown there with him and all his dreams of owning his own land are stifled. The next time we see this villainous twosome, Otis and Lex nearly escape prison in Superman II. But while Lex escapes, aided by Miss Eve Teschmacher (Valerie Perrine), Otis is left behind after nearly botching the prison break. Sadly, Beatty never reprised the role of Otis again, and in subsequent Superman films, Lex hired others in his place, such as his nephew Lenny (played by Jon Cryer, who would later play Lex Luthor on Supergirl).

But Otis wasn't forgotten by fans of the original Richard Donner-directed Superman films, nor was he forgotten by the folks over at DC Comics. Eventually, the character returned in various forms over the years, sometimes playing bigger parts in the larger DC Universe, and other times in smaller capacities, though none as memorable as Ned Beatty's portrayal. Sadly, Beatty died in 2021, never stepping back into the role for what would've been the third time.

Otis Has Appeared in Various DC Projects Over the Years

Outside of Superman and its sequel, Otis returned a few times throughout the Superman mythos. He inspired the dim-witted Orville in the Super Friends cartoon and, while he doesn't come back in the Superman legacy sequel Superman Returns, he does appear in the prequel comic series that covers the years between Superman II and the 2006 film. It isn't much, mostly via flashbacks that Kevin Spacey's Lex Luthor has of his time played by Gene Hackman, but it was a good start. From there, Otis returned officially in the comic book continuation of the CW series Smallville, where he was rebranded as the assistant to the comic adaptation of Michael Rosenbaum's Lex Luthor. Named Otis Berg in a tongue-in-cheek reference to Superman: The Movie, the character appeared in the majority of the series before being killed off heroically, helping Lex save the world. Out of all of Otis' appearances since the 1970s, his time in Smallville Season 11 is arguably his most notable.

But as far as live-action goes, Otis wouldn't return to the screen again until he showed up on Supergirl, where he was played by Robert Baker. This Otis, too, was a loyal henchman of Lex Luthor, but unlike his previous incompetent counterpart, the Arrowverse version was a real threat to be reckoned with. Named Otis Graves, it was also revealed that he was the brother of one Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra), another one of Lex's evil assistants who forged her own path. Otis was a member of both Project Cadmus and Children of Liberty before becoming the latest version of Metallo, complete with a kryptonite heart. Having survived being killed multiple times (including by Lex), Baker appeared as Otis on a dozen occasions between Seasons 4 and 6 of the CW series.

More recently, with the end of the Arrowverse, Otis has returned to the CW's hit superhero drama Superman & Lois (which, contrary to popular belief, is not canon with the rest of the Arrowverse). Named Otis Grisham this time around, Otis appears in two episodes (thus far) of the show, played by Ryan Booth, as he helps his Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) on a quest to destroy Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). The character was also mentioned in episodes of the animated Young Justice and even appeared in comic book companions of the series over the years, where he's played more like his Supergirl counterpart as opposed to his bumbling henchman roots. But if you're looking for more, Otis appeared in out-of-continuity comics like Superman Family Adventures, Superman: Space Age, and Superman: The Harvests of Youth, and has intermittently shown up canonically in books like The New 52 event series Forever Evil and 2020's Superman: Villains one-shot.

Otis Isn't the Only Lex Luthor Henchman Returning in 'Superman: Legacy'

Strangely, Otis isn't the only artifact from Superman: The Movie coming back for more in Superman: Legacy. It was likewise revealed that Sara Sampio will be playing none other than Eve Teschmacher, yes Lex's semi-girlfriend and right-hand-woman from Superman: The Movie, in the upcoming DC Universe. Teschmacher herself hasn't appeared all too much in the Superman mythos over the years, save for appearances on Supergirl (played by Andrea Brooks), but like most elements from the Richard Donner Superman films, she too inspired changes to Superman lore in her time. Luthor's usual henchwoman, the aforementioned Mercy Graves, was initially inspired by Teschmacher, and the character also served as the basis for Smallville's Lex replacement, Tess Mercer (Cassidy Freeman) — who happened to also be an adaptation of Lex's sister Lena Luthor. In many ways, Teschmacher's legacy has outshined Otis', even if she appears less frequently.

How Otis and Eve will fit into Gunn's tone for Superman: Legacy and the greater DC Universe remains to be seen, but given the director's track record with Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad (not to mention Peacemaker), it seems possible that these screw-ups could be Superman: Legacy's version of comic relief in the same way that they were back in the late '70s. However Gunn and company play it, there's no denying that we're excited to have these two back for more and that Otis especially will always be a beloved side-step in Lex Luthor's story.

Superman: Legacy is due to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Superman: The Movie is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

