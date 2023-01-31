The DCU Press Event was held by Warner Bros. on Monday and gave fans a much-needed information debrief about the future of the superhero franchise. Collider's own Steven Weintraub attended the press event which saw the co-chairman of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran provided an update on the extensive slate of content coming to the rebooted universe. While there are many new faces, heroes, projects, and approaches to the new DC, the duo did confirm that one thing will stay the same when it comes to the Man of Steel: the new Superman film will remain rated at PG-13.

During the presser, Safran revealed that the first project, known as Superman Legacy, will be a feature film that the team aims to maintain the same rating as Zack Snyder's 2013 Man of Steel film. “Superman is definitely something that we would like to be PG-13, I'm going to make sure that is." Safran expanded on what fans can expect in the upcoming film, confirming that Gunn is currently penning the script and, while not being an origin story of the last son of Krypton, it will explore the balance of his humanity and the heritage of his Kryptonian roots. He went on to explain:

"[O]ur next project, feature film, is really the launch of the DCU. These first few projects are kind of, you know, an amuse-bouche for what is coming up with Superman Legacy. So, James is currently writing it, we certainly hope and are hoping that he will direct it. It's not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage, with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned."

RELATED: James Gunn Confirms DCEU Will be Connected Across Film, Television, and Animation Moving Forward

Superman Legacy won't see Henry Cavill return to the role, and unlike previous projects, it will focus on a younger version of Clark Kent. Casting of the new Superman has still yet to be announced, though it sounds like it's definitely in the works. In addition to confirming that the film will retain the rating of the film that kicked off the previous DCEU, we also got a confirmation that the film set to begin this new chapter of the franchise has a release date planned set for July 11, 2025.

Find out more about everything DC announced today, from a new Superman movie to The Brave and the Bold.