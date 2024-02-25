The Big Picture Rachel Brosnahan dishes on preparing for Superman: Legacy — trying on costumes and meeting her fellow cast members at the first table read.

Brosnahan reveals her excitement and admiration for Lois Lane.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in 2025.

There's a process of news, and excitement, whenever a new superhero reboot fires up. There's the film itself, the director, the casting rumors, and eventually, the new costumes. And that's the stage we're at now for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, as his Lois Lane — Rachel Brosnahan — has been explaining at last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she spoke with THR on the red carpet for the event. Brosnahan confirmed she had tried on "a lot of costumes" so far, and that Gunn was "sorting through them, and we're figuring out the look."

That wasn't the only news Brosnahan dropped about the project. Earlier in the week, Gunn shared a photo on Instagram showing the core cast of the film, which included Brosnahan, David Corenswet, who is set to portray the titular hero, Nicholas Hoult, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and María Gabriela de Faría after their first table read of the script. Brosnahan couldn't hide her excitement at hearing the story play out in front of her while revealing it was the first time she'd met a number of the cast.

“It was pretty amazing,” Brosnahan told Variety. She went on to say:

“Some of us met for the first time. Some of us got to see each other again. It was amazing to hear the script out loud. As with all of these films, there’s a lot of action sequences and things. So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It’s also a great group. You can’t ask for more than that when doing something like this.”

Why Is Rachel Brosnahan Playing Lois Lane?

Image via Prime Video

Confirming that shooting hadn't yet begun yet, Brosnahan was nonetheless effusive in her excitement about getting started and revealed she was drawn to both the intelligence and ambition of Lane, the roving Daily Planet reporter whom Superman falls in love with. She said:

“I have always loved Lois Lane. She’s smart, ambitious and can be funny. She knows she’s the smartest person in the room more often than not. When the opportunity came on…I’m such a fan of James Gunn from afar…we’re still finding these characters. We haven’t started shooting yet. You’ll meet the final version of them.”

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025, becoming the first movie from the new DC Universe to be released. The franchise will begin with this year's Creature Commandos, an animated series set to debut on Max at a later date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.