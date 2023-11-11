The Big Picture James Gunn confirmed that his film Superman: Legacy will release on July 11, 2025.

Despite Hollywood strikes causing industry disruption, Gunn praises his dedicated crew for pushing through and ensuring the film's progress.

The film will star David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

After the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, we've been met with nothing but delays on the biggest of projects. Happily, we've got some good news on a project that will indeed meet its release date, as James Gunn has just announced that his upcoming Superman: Legacy will debut on July 11, 2025 as originally intended. It's the sort of superheroic effort that the Man of Steel himself would be proud of.

Gunn took to social media to announce the news, praising the efforts of his production staff and crew members for the work they were able to do when no writing or pre-production work from actors could take place, continuing to get things ready for the moment the strikes both came to an end.

Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025.

When news broke of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Deadline were first to report a number of projects which were set to either resume work, or begin in earnest, with confirmation quickly arriving that Superman: Legacy was on track to begin its filming schedule in the spring of 2024. Gunn's film is due to be filmed at the iconic Leavesden Studios in London, a de facto home from home for Warner Bros., and which will be the primary shooting location for the DC Films slate going forward.

What Will 'Superman: Legacy' Be About?

Gunn has already confirmed that the film will be bypassing Superman's origin story, arguing that it's been seen on-screen enough and that audiences were well educated on the topic to know where Clark Kent/Kal-El came from. The film will star David Corenswet in the title role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and is set to kick off what Gunn refers to as the "Gods and Monsters" phase of his DC Universe.

The film is also set to star Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, while speculation has previously linked the likes of Nicholas Hoult with the role of Lex Luthor, Superman's most famous nemesis. With a release date of July 11, 2025 once again confirmed, speculation should once again heat up as Gunn kicks off the next generation of DC movies. Check out his full breakdown below: