Superman: Legacy may still be a couple of years away from flying into the big screen, but things are already moving behind the scenes. According to Deadline, potential cast members will attend in-person auditions next week to determine who will land the roles of Superman and Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney will go after the Man of Steel part, while Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor will audition for the role of Lois Lane. Next week might be a crucial one for the future of one the most popular heroes in history.

James Gunn will step behind the camera for the upcoming adventure, which is set to explore the balance between Superman's life as a young hero, and Clark Kent's occupation as a journalist. Assembling a young cast might be the strategy Warner Bros. and Gunn are aiming for, to ensure the performers are able of bringing the characters to life for years to come. The movie will be the first theatrical project connected to Gunn and Peter Safran's current plan of giving a new shape to the DC Universe, following a decade of mixed directions from the story that began with Zack Snyder's version of the character.

In the same report that indicated the front-runners for the leading roles of Superman: Legacy, a couple of other characters relevant to the Man of Steel were mentioned as being part of Gunn's movie. Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen are et to make an appearance in the film, although the parts will be cast until after Superman and Lois have performers attached to their names. Jesse Eisenberg and Michael Cassidy played the characters, respectively, during the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. A bright future is waiting for the next actor set to wear the cape and thighs.

Image via DC Comics

What's Next for the DC Universe?

After Superman: Legacy introduces audiences to a new version of a beloved character, other projects are scheduled to hit the big screen as part of the first chapter from Gunn and Safran's initiative. Ttitled "Gods and Monster", the chapter will give new life to classic characters while introducing popular heroes from the comics that haven't had the chance of shining on the big screen. Swamp Thing, Batman: The Brave and the Bold and The Authority are only some of the titles audiences can expect to see over the next few years, setting the stage for a new franchise to make a statement.

