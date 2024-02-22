This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Nicholas Hoult debuts a shaven head for his role in Superman: Legacy , portraying the iconic antagonist.

The main cast gets ready for filming to start next month for the DC Universe reboot.

Superman: Legacy , directed by James Gunn, set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, promises a fresh take on the superhero.

Nicholas Hoult has been spotted with a shaved head, Lex Luthor-style, after the table read for Superman: Legacy. James Gunn, the director of the movie and the person overseeing the new DC Universe alongside Peter Safran, shared a photo on his Instagram account, where Hoult can be seen sporting the look the iconic antagonist is known for. The picture also shows the main cast of the upcoming movie alongside Gunn and Safran, with the team getting ready for filming to start next month. Hoult looks prepared to step into the shoes of one of the most intelligent villains in the entire DC Universe, as a new franchise hits the big screen next summer.

David Corenswet, who is set to portray the titular hero, can also be seen in the picture shared by Gunn. In Superman: Legacy, Corenswet will play a young version of Clark Kent who will struggle to balance his life as a hero with his career in journalism. The photograph also shows Rachel Brosnahan, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion and María Gabriela de Faría. Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025, becoming the first movie from the new DC Universe to be released. The franchise will begin with this year's Creature Commandos, an animated series set to debut on Max at a later date.

Superman: Legacy will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the DC brand, after the DC Extended Universe came to an end with the release of last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. James Gunn also wrote the screenplay for Superman: Legacy, taking on a wide variety of tasks in his new role as one of the leaders of the franchise. The filmmaker is no stranger to writing the scripts he directs, as he also did the same for the Guardians of the Galaxy films, with Nicole Perlman joining him for the script of the first movie in that trilogy.

'Superman: Legacy' Sets Up the Future of the DC Universe

While Superman: Legacy will be the first movie set in the DC Universe, it will also set the stage for new stories to come, such as The Authority and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It was recently announced that Milly Alcock, known for her role as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, will portray Supergirl in the franchise. The character is set to make a brief appearance in Superman: Legacy, before moving on towards leading her own movie. The screenplay for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be written by Ana Nogueira.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the set image on Gunn's Instagram below: