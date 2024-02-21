The Big Picture James Gunn teases first look at Superman: Legacy set on Instagram with actors Freddie Stroma and Jennifer Holland.

Principal photography for Superman: Legacy is expected to begin in March in Atlanta.

Superman: Legacy will explore Clark Kent's life as Superman while balancing his human side.

It has previously been reported that production is soon to get underway in Atlanta on Warner Bros.' and DC Studios' Superman: Legacy. With the camera reportedly slated to begin rolling on the Man of Steel's story this March, DC's co-CEO and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn has provided a first, albeit brief, look at the set of the film, where he can be seen showing a couple of familiar faces around.

The photo came courtesy of Gunn's Instagram account, where he posted a selfie with actors Freddie Stroma and Jennifer Holland on the set of Superman: Legacy. Gunn is known for being heavily secretive when it comes to his projects, but quelled any potential rumors by clarifying in the post, "No they're not in the movie." Rather, it appears that Gunn was simply giving the actors a tour of the sound stages. However, the image is likely a good indication that Gunn is all hands on deck with principal photography on the film, given that he is on set in Atlanta. The photo also comes amidst reports of a cast table read recently taking place.

While Stroma and Holland may not appear in the film, they were deeply embedded in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Stroma portrayed the role of Adrian Chase/Vigilante on the Max series Peacemaker, which would turn out to be the sole DCEU television series prior to Warner Bros. and Gunn's rebranding to the DC Universe (DCU). Holland portrayed A.R.G.U.S. agent Emilia Harcourt in a variety of DCEU projects, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad, the latter of which was directed by Gunn. She also reprised her role in Peacemaker alongside Stroma. Peacemaker will continue beyond the DCEU.

Production is Heating Up on 'Superman: Legacy'

Image by Jefferson Chacon

While an exact production date hasn't been revealed, principal photography is clearly nearing for Superman: Legacy, which is intended to be the flagship film and the "beginning" of the DCU. David Corenswet will star in the title role as the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan will portray Daily Planet journalist and Superman's love interest, Lois Lane. The film will also star Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nicholas Hoult as antagonist Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo, and more.

While plot details for Superman: Legacy are still widely unknown, Superman: Legacy will follow Superman, also known as Clark Kent, as he attempts to traverse his life as the Kryptonian Man of Steel while also balancing his role as an ordinary Kansan. Gunn will direct Superman: Legacy from a self-written script and is also producing the film for DC Studios alongside the company's other co-CEO, Peter Safran.

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. Gunn's Instagram post can be seen below: