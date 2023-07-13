In the past week, fans have learned that David Corenswet's version of the Man of Steel won't be the only superhero featured in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. However, some fans have expressed concerns that the movie may have too many superheroes. On Threads, director James Gunn addressed the concerns that the other superheroes will take focus away from Superman. He also talked about how the characters will add to Superman's story.

In the past few days, Superman: Legacy has cast Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. One concern that many fans of shared cinematic universes have is that a movie will focus less on the story it is trying to tell, and more on setting up future installments in the series. However, Gunn has said that this won't be the case in Superman: Legacy. "I've never used one movie to set up another movie," wrote Gunn. "The characters are there because they help tell Superman's story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise. Superman and Lois are the very clear protagonists."

In another Thread post, Gunn also wrote about how the characters will be used in Superman's story. "We're entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed for quite a while," wrote Gunn. "They're a part of one side of his world just like Lois and Jimmy are a part of another." Although Superman was the first superhero created for the DC Comics universe, there have been multiple stories where he is not the original. In many of the modern comic book storylines, the Justice Society superhero group operated during World War II, decades before Clark Kent became Superman. In the ninth season of Smallville, Clark (Tom Welling) teamed up with members of the JSA, who had fought crime for years before Clark and Green Arrow (Justin Hartley) began operating as superheroes.

Superman: Legacy Will Focus on a Younger Version of the Man of Steel

When Gunn announced that he would write the script for the next Superman movie, he also revealed that the film would focus on a younger version of the character. However, the film will skip the character's origin story. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage, with his human upbringing," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said about the film. "Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned." Gunn has also shared that the movie will be inspired by the 2005-2008 comic book storyline All-Star Superman.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out this recent Collider interview with Gunn about his latest film, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, below: