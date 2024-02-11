The Big Picture Superman: Legacy will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the DC universe under the leadership of new co-CEO James Gunn.

The film will reportedly have a table read in Atlanta, confirming the progress of production and generating excitement among fans.

The cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, with other stars like Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced joining the universe.

James Gunn’s upcoming feature Superman: Legacy has all eyes on it. Not only for the fact that we are getting another iteration of Kal-El on the big screen but also for the reason that it’ll start a new chapter in the DC universe under the new co-CEO’s tutelage. While the casting for the feature has been the talk of the town with fans anticipating the filmmaker’s every choice, soon the production will begin in March and new information is trickling down to fans’ delight.

Reportedly, the cast will soon have a table read in Atlanta, and Gunn, who is quite vocal on social media, seems to have confirmed the news. When DCU Updates on Threads asked Gunn, “Nathan Fillion said, you guys are having a table read in Atlanta next week. Is it true?” The filmmaker simply responded with “Oh Nathan.” A screengrab of the conversation was then shared by ET reporter Hope Sloop, with the caption “Whoops, didn’t mean to get Nathan Fillion in trouble with James Gunn.”

The upcoming feature will be the dawn of a new era after DCEU wrapped up with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Fans are very excited and hopeful to see what Gunn has in store for them and often get direct answers from the filmmaker about the progress of the feature. Collider previously learned that the movie will start production middle of March, and also confirmed the plot as the logline for the movie reads: "Clark Kent, a reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing." Which makes a fascinating starting point for the character universally symbolizing hope.

‘Superman: Legacy’ Will Star David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

David Corenswet is gearing up to play the titular fan-favorite character and Rachel Brosnahan will portray Daily Planet journalist, Lois Lane, Superman's love interest. The movie will start another iteration of the iconic rivalry between Superman and Lex Luthor, who will be played by Nicholas Hoult. But that’s not all, Superman: Legacy also cast other heroes who will be introduced in this universe, like Gunn’s frequent collaborator, Fillion, who has been cast as Guy Gardner, a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Though at the moment it's unclear what his relationship with Superman is going to be like, furthermore, Isabela Merced will portray Hawkgirl. With all the heroes and a formidable villain, the feature is one to watch out for.

Superman: Legacy is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Meanwhile, you can learn more details about the film with our helpful guide here.