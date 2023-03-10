Could James Gunn sit behind the camera for the new iteration of the Man of Steel? DC Studios writer Tom King seems certain of it, as he recently mentioned during an interview with the YouTube channel Comic Pop Returns. Around the 52:00 minute mark of the hour-long conversation, the writer talks about his experience with working for DC Studios and collaborating with the team led by the Suicide Squad director. While elaborating about how Gunn is as a fit leader for the brand, King casually mentions that, not only is the co-head of the studio writing the movie, but he will also be in charge of directing duties for the project.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film set under James Gunn's initiative meant to build a new DC Universe. The movie will focus on a young version of Clark Kent, who will struggle to balance his life as an amateur journalist at the Daily Planet with his second job of being the most powerful superhero in the world. Unfortunately, exploring a younger iteration of the character means that Henry Cavill, who played Superman in Zack Snyder's films and in the post-credits scene for Black Adam, will not return to the role. A new actor ready to suit up in the cape and tights hasn't been cast as of yet.

The project was first announced during a huge presentation held in January, where Gunn, alongside DC Films co-president, Peter Safran, unveiled the first chapter of their upcoming universe. Titled Gods and Monsters, the franchise's debut slate of content includes the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on Tom King's comic book of the same name. In that story, Kara Zor-El lived a very different life than that of her cousin's, Superman, when she managed to also escape Krypton's destruction. Kara only witnessed death and destruction across the universe while Kal-El got to grow up in a loving family.

When Can You See Superman: Legacy?

Currently, Superman: Legacy is the only film from Gods and Monsters to have a set release date, and it is scheduled to fly into theatres on July 11, 2025. Other movies that will be produced as a part of this new universe are The Authority, The Brave and the Bold and the aforementioned Supergirl film, although none of them have an estimate release window at the moment. It remains to be seen if, in fact, James Gunn will direct the next Superman movie, as he will be quite busy with his position at DC Films. In the meantime, you can check out the official slate announcement for the new DC Universe below: