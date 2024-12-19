After saving the world as Hank McCoy aka Beast in a handful of X-Men movies, Nicholas Hoult is not only crossing the line from Marvel to DC, but he’s fully embracing his villainous side. Following an exciting 2024 that saw him appear in movies including Juror #2 and Nosferatu, Hoult is ready to take on 2025 in a way that audiences have never seen him before in James Gunn’s highly-anticipated feature, Superman. Picking up the moniker previously held by actors like Michael Rosenbaum, Gene Hackman, and Jesse Eisenberg, Hoult will appear opposite David Corenswet’s titular hero as his number one foe: Lex Luthor.

While we have a better idea of how the first movie in the DCU’s so-called “Gods and Monsters” chapter will play out when it comes to where audiences will pick up with Superman, there’s still a lot to learn about the motives driving Hoult’s Lex Luthor. Collider’s Steve Weintraub was in attendance for the debut of the Superman trailer, which was followed by a chat session with Gunn, Hoult, Corenswet, and Rachel Brosnahan, during which Hoult opened up about his version of the iconic villain.

“The thing about this Lex that was the most exciting for me was being in the James Gunn universe. Like you said, they’re so emotionally raw and powerful, but huge in the scope of the world and what he’s creating. This Lex obviously is smart and ruthless, and he has to outmaneuver Superman on certain levels because he can’t match him in others.”

Lex Luthor Might Be Humanity’s Champion

Gunn has made it crystal clear that this Superman movie will be different from all the others and will approach Kal-El’s story in a way that hasn’t been done in previous movies. Along with further exploring Superman’s humanity, it sounds like the same will be done for other characters, including Lex Luthor. Sharing how he hopes audiences will view Lex Luthor and the complicated aspects of the character and what drives him to do the things that he does, Hoult said,

“But there’s also something about this character, hopefully, from my standpoint, where even though you perhaps don’t agree with his process, there’s an element where you can understand, on some levels, where he’s coming from and why what he’s pushing as his ideology is, perhaps, better for humanity.”

With the first trailer for Superman now soaring across the internet, you can check it out and get a feel for Gunn’s take on the legendary hero before it flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025.