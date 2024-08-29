Superman & Lois will arrive on small screens earlier than expected after being initially scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Deadline has learned that The CW has altered its fall roster, prompting the superhero series to move from Thursday to Monday, October 13, similar to the new Wild West unscripted series The Wranglers. This implies that Superman & Lois has now traded nights with the upcoming game shows Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, which was originally meant to air on Mondays.

Developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW, Superman & Lois premiered in February 2021, inspired by the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane. Starring in the lead roles of the acclaimed series are Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular characters Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and Lois Lane. Other actors seen on screen alongside the duo are Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tayler Buck, Sofia Hasmik, Chad L. Coleman and Michael Cudlitz.

In 2023, Superman & Lois was renewed for a fourth and final season which will now premiere at a different date presumably as a result of ABC’s 8 pm to 10 pm game show block on Mondays which would’ve clashed with The CW’s game shows. Moreover, It has been confirmed that Superman & Lois Season 4 will debut with a two-hour premiere on October 7.

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 Will Bring All Characters’ Stories To An End

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As fans delightfully anticipate the arrival of Superman & Lois Season 4, series stars Hoechlin and Tulloch teased what’s to come in the new season earlier this month during a chat with Collider's Meredith Loftus at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. They were joined by executive producers Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing. The show’s team all confirmed that Season 4 will wrap up the storylines for the characters, with Fletcher saying, “There's so much. We wrap up everyone's story, so don't feel like you're not going to see it.”

Hienling added, “There's really this side story going on the whole season about Smallville and how Smallville comes together, particularly after Clark dies, Superman dies. So, it’s very fun to watch them all come to the forefront.” Hoechlin then pointed out that the season will be the “strongest” yet thanks to everyone involved, who all put their best into it.

He said, “I think people were questioning what the season was going to be. These guys did such a good job, as well as the rest of the writers’ room, of really taking that and using it to their advantage. I feel like all those characters, in some episodes, were getting a little snack. Now everybody gets a meal every time they're on-screen. It really plays with some of these other team-ups that are going to happen in the season. So, kudos to them because they really did that. If anything, people are going to be extremely pleasantly surprised to find this season is maybe our strongest season, even with all of those kinds of restrictions going in.”

Superman & Lois Season 4 will premiere on Monday, October 14, 8-9 pm. Stay tuned to Collider for further information.