Fans have been patiently waiting for Lex Luthor to enter Superman & Lois' world for quite some time now. After much speculation, it was revealed that The Walking Dead fame Michael Cudlitz will be stepping into the iconic DC villain’s shoes, and ever since we’ve all been waiting for Season 3. Now Entertainment Weekly has revealed the first look at Cudlitz as Lex Luthor, and it's quite impressive.

While Luthor’s high forehead and bald head are synonymous with the character, as seen in the new image, Cudlitz has chosen to add facial hair to his character and that’ll be a first for the big or small screen. “Personally, I've always felt Lex was just misunderstood," the actor said of the iconic DC villain. While the unfolding season will tell what mayhem Luthor is going to cause for the Kent family, the actor expressed his delight over his addition to the series saying, "This whole experience so far has been amazing." Adding, "From the collaboration with our showrunners Todd [Helbing] and Brent [Fletcher] to the incredibly warm welcome I received from Tyler [Hoechlin] and Elizabeth [Tulloch] and the entire cast and crew. I cannot wait to share with the fans how much fun we've been having.”

What to Expect from Superman & Lois Season 3?

The new season will pick up weeks after Superman's defeat of Ally Allston. Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as they come across a nemesis who “promises to change the Kent family forever.” Fletcher teases "Lex Luthor doesn't show up where you'd expect him — it sneaks up on you." While Superman can move mountains for his family that might just not be enough when it comes to the latest iteration of Lex Luthor.

Image via EW

Fletcher revealed:

"The whole point of it was this is different than anything that you've seen in live-action for Lex. It's a slow burn before Lex shows up, so it's earned, but his whole point of view in the world is different. His demeanor, his tone is different, and he is going to be the greatest oppositional force to Superman and Lois that they're ever going to face."

The series developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti brings back Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as the new Jonathan Kent, and Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing among others.

New episodes of Superman & Lois Season 3 air on Tuesdays on The CW.