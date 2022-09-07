Meet your new Jonathan Kent. The CW has announced that Michael Bishop will play Jonathan Kent in the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois. The Australian actor will replace Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan in the first two seasons. In the series, Jonathan Kent is the son of Superman (played by Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Originally from Queensland, Australia, Bishop is well-known for his appearances in Australian TV and films, such as Grace Beside Me and Swinging Safari. He has also worked on short films such as Skin Like Bark, Detention, Shelter, Hunter and Gatherer, Pet Rock, and Indiana. Last year, he made his first American film debut as one of the lead in Disney Channel’s original movie Spin.

Last month, Jordan Elsass announced that he would be exiting his role as Jonathan Kent and would not be returning to the show. Following this announcement, Warner Bros. TV released a public statement that said “Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season 3 due to personal reasons.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the decision was the result of a private matter and was not work-related.

Superman and Lois is an American superhero drama television series that has become a popular fixture of the CW. In its two seasons on air, it has been well-received by critics and has received six nominations at the Saturn Awards. It follows the story of comic book characters Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane as they navigate challenges while raising two teenage sons in a fictional universe called Arrowverse. Developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois was announced in October 2019 and ordered to series in January 2020. The series premiered on the CW on Mar., 2 2021 and was renewed for a third season in March 2022.

The exact release date for Superman and Lois Season 3 has not been announced yet, but it is expected to drop sometime in early 2023. Last year, there was some worry that the series would be canceled after the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger led to drastic changes at the CW and HBO Max, including the cancellation of fan-favorite shows.

Seasons 1-2 are currently available for streaming on the CW app, Prime Video, Apple TV, and HBO Max.

