Since its debut on The CW, Superman & Lois has been an undeniable ratings success, clocking in a record number of viewers in the week following its pilot's original February 23 air and eventually becoming the most-streamed show in the network's history. However, per a report from Deadline, a recent positive COVID-19 test had previously temporarily delayed production on the superhero series during filming, which is now impacting its position on The CW's release schedule and will require a little shuffling around in order to fill the gap until the show can catch up to future airdates. Luckily, there's another super-show flying in early to handle the situation.

Prior to this reporting, Superman & Lois had already been renewed for season 2 after its pilot drop, news which was confirmed via the show's official Twitter account. Since then, the series revolving around Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) has only continued to grow its viewership numbers. Due to the production shutdown, however, Superman & Lois will pause after airing its fifth episode on March 23, at which point Supergirl will kick off the beginning of its sixth and final season on March 30 in the same timeslot.

However, it looks like this plan is only a temporary save; Superman & Lois will only be on hiatus for two months, returning to finish up its freshman season on May 18. Then, it'll be Supergirl that goes on pause until the summer, when the remainder of its season featuring Melissa Benoist will conclude.

This isn't the first time the shows have been forced to do some rearranging. When The CW's release schedule was first announced, Supergirl was notably left off the list; it was revealed that this was in part due to Benoist's maternity leave, which pushed back the show's production timeline to accommodate their lead. But given that we already know this will be the last season featuring the Girl of Steel, it seems kind of fitting that she'll be temporarily stepping in for the assist with her Kryptonian cousin one final time.

Superman & Lois will continue airing until March 23, followed by Supergirl in its original timeslot beginning March 30 and then airing through May 11. Then it'll be a return to S&L on May 18. We'll keep you posted on any further updates as we receive news.

