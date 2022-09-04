David Ramsey, known for his role as John Diggle in The CW's Arrowverse as well as being a frequent director on several DC television projects, recently revealed that Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) will be joining Season 3 of Superman & Lois in a currently unnamed role.

The original report comes from The Direct, who attended the "Arrow Guests: Saving Star City" panel at DragonCon on Saturday, September 3. Ramsey said that Coleman will be joining the series as a major villain, though who that character will be has not yet been revealed. The Direct theorizes that he will be portraying Bruno Mannheim, the leader of Intergang, who were both mentioned in the finale of the show's second season by John Diggle. While this makes sense given that the previous season seemed to be setting up Mannheim's arrival, this is currently just speculation until his role is officially revealed.

This will not be the first time that Coleman has appeared in the Arrowverse as a villain, having previously played Tobias Church in four episodes of Arrow Season 5 back in 2016. Other notable TV credits include Cutty from The Wire, Tyreese Williams from AMC's The Walking Dead, Klyden on the previously mentioned The Orville, and Fred Johnson on The Expanse, among many others.

RELATED: 'Superman & Lois' Needs to Change Its Formula for Season 3

Superman & Lois follows the titular characters of Superman and Lois Lane, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, respectively, as it chronicles their lives as they attempt to balance their careers as the world-saving Man of Steel and renowned journalist with their responsibilities as parents. Also being a part of their family are their twin teenage sons, Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan Kent, who was played by Jordan Elsass in the first two seasons of the series but will be recast in Season 3 after his departure from the show citing personal reasons. The series is developed and showrun by Arrowverse regulars Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti. Colman joins a cast that not only includes Hoechlin, Tulloch, and Garfin, but also the likes of Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Sofia Hasmik among others that have appeared over the course of the series.

The first two seasons of Superman & Lois are currently available to stream on The CW app with the third season set to arrive on The CW sometime in 2023. Check out the trailer for the second season below.