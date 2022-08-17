Ahead of the return for the third season of the CW series, Superman & Lois, it has been revealed that the actor that stars as Jonathan Kent in the series, Jordan Elsass will not be returning to the show.

According to Deadline, Elsass had failed to meet the stipulated deadline for the reconvening of the series’ cast in Vancouver where the show is being filmed. In light of his actions, Warner Bros. has released a statement regarding the situation and confirming that the role played by Elsass will be recast. "Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast," the studio said in the statement. Elsass is yet to comment on the development.

Elsass’ decision to miss the deadline and the studio’s subsequent move to replace the actor comes six weeks after the season finale of the show’s second season aired. Elsass’ Jonathan Kent was to take up a more important role in the third season according to showrunner, Todd Helbing. Speaking about the plans for the character in the third season, Helbing said "We certainly want to fold Jonathan more into the superhero stories." He would go on to discuss the character’s relationship with his father as well as introduce a ‘brother’ dynamic to the characters of Jordan and Jonathan. “Sometimes siblings are best friends, sometimes they're at odds, but for the most part what we love about Jordan and Jonathan is that they have each other's back and that they're not jealous of each other,” Helbing said. “We'll continue to have that dynamic for sure in the show." The end of the second season had alluded to Jonathan coming into superpowers of his own.

Image via The CW

Superman & Lois follows Superman/Man of Steel portrayed by Tyler Hoechlin as he balances his responsibilities to his family and saving the world at large. His relationships with renowned journalist Lois Lane played by Elizabeth Tulloch and their twin teenage sons, Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan Kent (Elsass) are also put in the show's spotlight. The series is developed by Helbing and Greg Berlanti. Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Sofia Hasmik among others, also appear in the series.

Superman & Lois is currently available to stream on The CW app. Check out the trailer for the second season below: