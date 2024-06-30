The Big Picture McFarlane Toys releases SDCC exclusive Gold Label Superman figure based on the Centennial Park tribute statue.

James Gunn's Superman film features a more traditional costume with modern elements, including the return of red trunks and yellow cape emblem.

Superman's upcoming film will introduce new characters and launch a new DCU with various films and TV shows.

McFarlane Toys has become the one-stop shop for DC action figures. Since the turn of the decade, they’ve done various seven-inch figures of our favorite Justice League members, like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, alongside DC's most popular villains. Now, ahead of San Diego Comic Con next month, McFarlane has debuted their latest figure based on Superman.

The SDCC exclusive Gold Label figure is based on the Centennial Park tribute statue for the Man of Steel after “The Death of Superman” arc rocked the comic book world in the 90s. The design is ripped straight from the cover of The Adventures of Superman #499 from 1993. Like the iconic stature, the figure is glossy gold with an eagle perched on Superman’s arm. It also appears to come with a built-in base and, like all DC Multiverse figures, Centennial Park’s Superman will most likely feature an art card of the previously mentioned comic cover.

What's Next For Superman?

Close

The skies of the DC universe are only getting brighter by the day. Particularly Superman, as “The Man of Tomorrow” is about to return to the big screen next summer in James Gunn’s Superman. David Corenswet (Pearl) will be putting on the classic red and blue costume. The film is currently in production with various set photos this past week, giving DC fans the best look yet at Corenswet’s version of the hero. Gunn appears to be going for a more traditional look with his Superman restoring the red trunks and yellow cape emblem that has been absent from the character’s costume, across all media, for years. While, at the same time, combining those features with more modern elements like the neck collar introduced in “The New 52” era. However, Superman won’t be the only character in his upcoming film. He’ll be seen alongside Mister Terrific, Supergirl, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern and Metamorpho. Most of these heroes are making their big screen debut too.

Superman is set to launch a whole new DCU that will feature films like The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and TV shows like Lanterns, Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting when McFarlane makes new DC Multiverse figures for this universe. The high-flying hero is having success on the small screen as well, with Superman & Lois premiering its fourth and final season this fall on the CW and the animated series My Adventures With Superman is currently in the middle of its second season on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block.

The majority of the DC universe is currently streaming on Max. For Superman, this means the original Richard Donner classic, Superman Returns and Man of Steel can be found there alongside My Adventures of Superman and Superman: The Animated Series. SDCC is from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 2024. As we get closer to the mega comic event, we should get more information about McFarlane Toys’ Centennial Park Superman figure as well as the other figures they have planned for that weekend.