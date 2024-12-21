It’s a major week for Superman. Along with the first official poster for James Gunn's Superman, the teaser trailer also made its record-breaking debut this past Thursday. There's been a lot of excitement given this will be the first stand-alone Superman movie in over a decade. To build even more anticipation, McFarlane Toys has DC fans covered with a new comic book statue that has the Man of Steel racing into action.

The latest 1:10 scale resin DC Direct statue sees the Man of Tomorrow soaring high in the air in a classic pose. This Superman is based on a design by popular comic artist Gary Frank. The giant “S” symbol is instantly recognizable with the stylistic choice of having a muted, almost cold, blue color scheme making the red on Superman's suit really pop. Frank is best known for his work on Batman: Earth One and the mega DC event Doomsday Clock, but he's no stranger to Superman with over three dozen issues of Action Comics, Justice League, and Supergirl under his heroic belt. McFarlane Toys have given many heroes and villains the statue treatment this year. This includes Superman’s previously mentioned cousin. With Gunn’s version on the way, expect even more love for the original superhero in 2025.

What's ‘Superman’ About?

While there's still a lot to learn about the DCU’s first film, Superman won't be an origin story for Clark Kent. Played by Pearl’s David Corenswet, fans will be introduced to a young Superman already in the midst of the action. Villains like Lex Luther (Nicholas Hoult), Eve Teschmaher (Sara Sampaio), and the Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria) will be causing havoc in Metropolis. However, alongside Superman, heroes like Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Supergirl (Milly Alcock), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) will be defending the city. This film is just the first step in a larger DCU that will include big screen adventures like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Teen Titans and The Brave and the Bold alongside shows like Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2. With that, expect waves of new figures covering all the different characters of this ever-growing universe from McFarlane.

Gunn's Superman is flying high into theaters on July 11, 2025. Until then, you can catch up on most of Superman's past adventures on Max. This is home to Superman: The Movie, Man of Steel, and Superman: The Animated Series. The new Superman statue from McFarlane Toys goes up for pre-order on Thursday, December 19th. That just so happens to be the same day the new trailer dropped.

