We all know the story. Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. From the moment Christopher Reeve appeared on-screen as the titular hero in Superman, we all believed that a man could fly. 1978 marked the beginning of a nearly decade-long run of Superman films that set the tone for what a superhero blockbuster franchise could be, but what happened? Everyone always talks about the original, often called Superman: The Movie, and sometimes the sequel is held in a positive light, but why did this series fade the longer it continued? Well, despite Reeve's consistency as the Man of Steel, plenty of behind-the-scenes issues contributed to the caped hero's downfall on the big screen.

'Superman: The Movie' Changed the Future of Superheroes on the Big Screen

Image via Warner Bros.

Prior to the release of Superman: The Movie, the Man of Tomorrow had appeared in film serials, television shows, and animation, but never before in a major motion picture. In the early '70s, producer Ilya Salkind had the idea to bring Superman to the big screen, believing the character to be as famous as the lives of Elvis, Gandhi, or Jesus Christ (via Superman Homepage). His father, Alexander Salkind, wasn't so sure, but Illya eventually convinced him, and the pair were on their way to securing the film and television rights from Warner Bros., who had no other plans for a motion picture venture. The decision was made to produce Superman and Superman II back-to-back, with The Godfather scribe Mario Puzo tackling the massive script. However, Puzo's tale was set aside in favor of a more mature and condensed script by Tom Mankiewicz, who was given a "creative consultant" credit on the film (via Cinemafantastique).

But even with some of these behind-the-scenes difficulties, Superman was still destined to be a success. When Richard Donner — known for his work on The Omen at the time — was brought on board, he was hired to shoot both parts of Superman as one film, set to be released separately. With Hollywood heavies like Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman likewise attached (as Jor-El and Lex Luthor, respectively), Donner and the Salkinds were confident in the picture's success. And it was a success. As the first major superhero blockbuster of the New Hollywood era, Superman was a triumph that highlighted Richard Donner's fascinating new take on the Superman mythos and introduced the world to Christopher Reeve, who would forever be associated with the role.

Just about every superhero movie that followed has been inspired in some way by Richard Donner's Superman, which is often cited as a favorite among filmmakers pursuing comic book adaptations. Christopher Nolan was heavily influenced by Superman when making Batman Begins (and would later produce Man of Steel), and James Gunn has cited Donner's film as one of his all-time favorites, which makes us excited about his 2025 Superman picture. But as Superman: The Movie was completed and released to both box-office and critical acclaim, its sequel was an even tougher sell...

'Superman II' Switched Directors Midway Through

Image via Warner Bros.

Though Superman sets up a sequel in its opening Krypton sequence, sending Terence Stamp's General Zod into the Phantom Zone for later discovery, the way in which the Man of Steel's on-screen narrative would continue differs depending on the version you're watching. Though he had effectively completed filming about two-thirds of Superman II, the Salkinds fired Donner midway through production for seemingly going over budget and being behind schedule (via The New York Times). This led to hiring a replacement director, Richard Lester, who opted to scrap much of Donner's material in the same way Joss Whedon would later treat Zack Snyder's vision of Justice League. While the basic Superman vs. Zod story was still in there, all the particulars — especially surrounding Superman's romance with Margot Kidder's Lois Lane — were revised.

Though Donner treated the material with the same seriousness and respect that made Superman: The Movie almost instantly successful, Lester inserted a campier tone into his Superman II that distinguished it as uniquely his own. While some appreciated this approach, many have since preferred Donner's version. Although it was never finished the way the director intended, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut was eventually re-edited and released by Warner Bros. in 2006, over two decades after the release of Lester's take in 1980. But at the time, audiences only knew of Lester's Superman II, which largely continued where Donner's tale left off. Despite competing with Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman's second outing managed to be a success financially and critically, which was exactly what the Salkinds had hoped. Though Superman II was less successful than its predecessor, it still soared, keeping the Man of Steel high in the clouds.

However, the difficulties in production weighed down on the Superman cast. Marlon Brando had famously made the first film very difficult and ended up in a legal battle with Warner Bros. afterward. But it was the Salkind's treatment of Richard Donner that rubbed many of the cast members the wrong way. "The Salkinds were @$$holes and caused all the commotion that there was on the film," Non actor Jack O'Halloran told Superman Homepage in 2001, using language just as colorful to describe Richard Lester. As a result, Gene Hackman reportedly refused to work with them on the next sequel. Margot Kidder's outspokenness concerning Donner's firing has been speculated to be the cause of her reduced role in the rest of the franchise (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

'Superman III' Was the Salkind's Last Chance With the Man of Steel

Image via Warner Bros.

With Donner, Hackman, and Brando out — and Kidder's role diminished — it's a wonder Superman III even got made. But, with Christopher Reeve ever-faithfully portraying the "Big Blue Boy Scout," a third film was always going to happen. Lester returned to direct this picture, which took the Man of Steel back to his hometown of Smallville, Kansas, and rekindled his romance with his high school flame, Lana Lang (played by future Smallville star Annette O'Toole). In his interview with Superman Homepage, Alexander Salkind noted that his original ideas for Superman III included Brainiac and Mister Mxyzptlk, but these glorious concepts wouldn't stick around (though Brainiac did turn into an advanced super-computer instead). Apparently, Supergirl was also considered as Superman's love interest, but that was scrapped, too. Instead, screenwriters David and Leslie Newman came up with a new story entirely, one that took a far more comedic approach.

In step with the Salkinds' desire for more levity, comedian Richard Pryor was added as a principal cast member, which was the film's biggest misstep. Though Pryor himself isn't bad, his placement as August "Gus" Gorman doesn't quite fit. In a film that could easily have focused its entire narrative around Superman battling his darker self and returning to his Midwestern roots, Superman III turned into an uneven mess that only survived because of its cast members. The camp factor here is off the charts, and the film was heavily criticized compared to its predecessors because of it. Of the three Superman pictures produced by the Salkinds, Superman III was the least commercially and critically successful, raking in only $80 million at the box-office compared to the previous two films, which scored upwards of $200 million.

In his book Leonard Maltin's Movie and Video Guide, critic Leonard Malton described the film as an "appalling sequel that trashed everything that Superman was about for the sake of cheap laughs and a co-starring role for Richard Pryor." After two massive successes and a host of production troubles, the Salkinds seemed to agree. They decided to cut their losses with Superman and pivot slightly toward 1984's Supergirl, which starred Helen Slater as the Maiden of Might. Though Reeve declined to appear in the film, Marc McClure returned as Jimmy Olsen for this spin-off (via AFI). Unfortunately, this production fared far worse than Superman III, and it convinced the Salkinds to sell their rights to the Superman franchise off to Cannon Films, who went on to produce the fourth and final Christopher Reeve picture. Interestingly enough, the Salkinds didn't want to fully relinquish their control over the character. Soon after, they developed Superboy (later The Adventures of Superboy) for television in the late '80s, which ran for four seasons on syndication.

'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' Killed the 'Superman' Franchise

Close

But how did Christopher Reeve's adventures as Superman conclude? With Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Unsure how to continue the series, Reeve pitched a Cold War story about the Man of Steel deciding to rid the world of all nuclear weapons. After two films, Richard Lester didn't return for Superman IV, and Sidney J. Furie was eventually hired for the job. Without the Selkinds' involvement, Gene Hackman likewise returned as Lex Luthor, now with Jon Cryer by his side as his nephew Lenny (ironically,​​​​​​​ Cryer would later play Lex Luthor on the CW series Supergirl). Margot Kidder also returned with a slightly larger role than in her previous outing. But even a strong cast can fall apart under poor direction and a small budget.

The Quest for Peace was granted a reduced budget of $17 million after Cannon went through some financial difficulties of their own (via AFI). In fact, the production nearly went bankrupt midway through filming and likely would have if Warner Bros. Pictures had not swept in at the last minute to save them from disaster. To save on costs, shots were reused (and recolored as either day or night), and those who'd worked on the previous three outings in the special effects department were replaced with cheaper Israeli crews instead. "Unfortunately, when they ran out of money, they had to cut together an incomplete movie," Cryer recalled to CNN in 2012. "The movie is not finished."

In the end, Superman IV made less than half of what Superman III brought in, earning just over $30 million worldwide. Unable to continue the franchise after such devastating losses, Superman came to a close, and Reeve officially hung up his cape. Years later, Reeve would appear alongside Tom Welling on Smallville to usher in the next generation of the Man of Steel. Because of his iconic take on the character, 2006's Superman Returns, which starred Brandon Routh, aimed to honor the Reeve series as an official continuation. It was perhaps unfairly criticized as being too much of a homage to the Man of Steel's cinematic past rather than creating an identity for itself. Still, it was far better than Reeve's last two Superman adventures or whatever The Flash was.

Superman An alien orphan is sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home's first and greatest superhero. Release Date December 13, 1978 Director Richard Donner Cast Christopher Reeve , Marlon Brando , Gene Hackman Ned Beatty , Jackie Cooper , Glenn Ford Runtime 143 Minutes Writers Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster , Mario Puzo , David Newman , Leslie Newman , Robert Benton Studio Warner Bros. Tagline You'll Believe a Man Can Fly! Expand

The Christopher Reeve Superman films are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max