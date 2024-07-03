The Big Picture James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie, starring David Corenswet, is filming now.

Filming in Cleveland showcases Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced as Green Lantern, Mr. Terrific, and Hawkgirl.

Superman's production is halfway through, with a focus on a younger Clark Kent's story, set to release in 2025.

As the upcoming Superman movie films in Cleaveland, more characters have made an appearance on the set. Aside from a special cameo made by Christopher Reeve's son, more superheroes have suited up and joined David Corenswet to tell this DC's hero story once more. These new images are a first glimpse of how our other heroes would look in this upcoming reboot, and so far, it's a work in progress.

Cleaveland.com shared images on social media, featuring Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced in their Green Lantern, Mr Terrific, and Hawkgirl costumes, as they fly around the set. Currently, our metahumans don't look similar to how they appear in the comics and other media. For example, Hawkgirl has yet to receive her wings, and Green Lantern doesn't look green. But perhaps things will change once the film enters post-production.

Glimpses of Metropolis were captured as Superman is now halfway through its production. Fans got to see how the Daily Planet would look like in this upcoming superhero film adaptation, as well as seeing the city succumb to a bit of destruction. James Gunn has addressed the concerns about potential spoilers during these outdoor shoots and reassured fans via Threads that major story events won't be shot in public.

Fillion, Gathegi, and Merced were all added to the DCU back in July 2023. They will join Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult as they tell a story about a younger Clark Kent, who attempts to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman is part of DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and will be the first film in this DCU reboot and will be released after Creature Commandos in 2024.

Who Else Is Starring in 'Superman'?

Image via James Gunn on Threads

Superman has revealed numerous cast members that are set to appear in this DC film. House of the Dragon star, Milly Alcock will play Clark's cousin, Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl). Also joining this film include Guardians of the Galaxy's Mikaela Hoover, The Social Dilemma's Skyler Gisondo, Stranger Things' Pruitt Taylor Vince, Chicago P.D.'s Wendell Pierce, CW's The Flash's Anthony Carrigan, and M.O.D.O.K.'s Beck Bennett. Superman will also feature two cast members who are involved in Creature Commandos. They include Frank Grillo, who will be playing Rick Flag Sr in both projects and Sean Gunn, who will play Maxwell Lord in the film and G.I. Robot in the animated show.

Superman is scheduled to hit theatres in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.