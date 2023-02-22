2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Warner Brothers. Over that time, the famous studio has made so many iconic films, but arguably none are as fondly remembered as Richard Donner’s Superman. The 1978 classic starring the endlessly charming Christopher Reeve as the title DC Comics hero defined the modern superhero film and made us believe a man could fly. Now, to help celebrate WB’s centennial celebration, all Reeve’s Superman adventures are coming to 4K for the first time in a beautiful steelbook collection.

The five film collection features Superman, Superman II, Superman II: The Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest For Peace. Each steelbook will feature the film’s classic poster art and will be held in a stunning case that is made to look like the crystals that make up the Man of Steel’s fortress of Solitude. The set will be $129.98 which is about $26 per film. That’s the average price of a modern 4K, but less than a lot of premium steelbooks on the market. The set will also come with a Superman ‘78 #1 collectible comic book, photo book, 3D lenticular, and a certification of authenticity along with the countless hours of special features included on all the films previous releases.

Superman’s Cinematic Legacy

While the less than stellar Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest For Peace didn’t end Reeve’s tenure as Superman on a high note, his first two outings are still remembered as some of the best superhero movies ever made. Particularly the actor’s first outing in the red and blue tights, 45 years later, is one of the best films ever made. Whether it was Donner’s brilliant direction or Reeve's “All-American” bumbling Clark Kent persona paired with Margot Kidder’s wonderfully charismatic Lois Lane, Superman was a film leap and bounds ahead of its time. No one saw a film on such a grand emotional scale like this before when it was released in 1978. The effects and writing were simply mind-blowing with a level of seriousness that many films in the genre are still having trouble balancing in today’s modern landscape.

Films like Tim Burton’s Batman, Shazam!, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, and The Avengers owe a lot of thanks to Superman. When we think of the Man of Tomorrow, no matter if it's in the comics or in films like Man of Steel, we're always comparing it to the way the character was depicted in Donner’s original film. From the amazing costume work to the world building to John Williams masterpiece of a musical score, Superman set the gold standard and blueprint for today’s superhero explosion. That’s why it's great that all Reeve’s films are getting the respect they deserved with this 4K treatment. WB has always done a great job supporting physical media, but the house of DC has truly outdone themselves with this stellar steelbook box set.

While WB hasn’t officially announced the box set yet, the rumored release date is Tuesday, April 17, 2023. There will also be a normal 4K Blu-ray box set and Superman II, Superman III, and Quest For Peace will be receiving individual slipcover 4K releases on the same day. The original Superman already has a standalone 4K release. While we wait for this heroic series to fly on 4K, you can pre-order the Amazon exclusive steelbook boxset on their website now. You can also watch the trailer for Superman down below.