While he goes by many names and through many iterations, Superman is a timeless figure and the inspiration for the modern-day superhero. Synonymous with truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, the Man of Steel believes in the good of all humans and wishes to protect and inspire them, highlighting the species' kindness. As the most famous superhero, Superman has countless live-action movies, including James Gunn's upcoming film in July 2025, which will start the new DCU era.

With fans excited about the next Superman movie, now is a great time to reflect on the characters' previous live-action adaptations. This list won't include animated movies or serial movies because there are so many, and their obscurity, respectively. Zack Snyder's Justice League also won't be on this list since it is about the entire league and not him specifically. With a total of seven movies, this list decides their ranking based on story, quality, enjoyability, rewatchability, impact, influence, and legacy.

7 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

Directed by Sidney J. Furie

To no one's surprise, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is easily the worst live-action Superman film. The Quest for Peace was Christopher Reeve's last entry as Superman, which sees the character dealing with the fallout after ridding the world of every nuclear weapon. Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) responds by creating a Superman clone called Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow), which puts up a challenge for the Man of Steel. The result was a cheesy movie with a directionless plot that fans would best avoid.

Sequels always seem like a good idea, and when done right, they can even be better than the original. However, too many superhero sequels lose sight of the message, making a parody of themselves and ruining what made the character great. There isn't much good about The Quest for Piece besides seeing these iconic actors one last time. It's a shame this was Reeve's last movie, considering he is the definitive Superman so far. The dialogue is cheesy, things happen for no reason, and the effects look worse than the first movie, creating one of the worst superhero movies of all time.

6 'Superman III' (1983)

Directed by Richard Lester

After Richard Lester impressed fans with the previous Superman film, the studio brought him back for another entry with Superman III. Unfortunately, his second directorial effort was a major disappointment for most fans. A financial tycoon is sick of Superman always getting in his way, prompting him to hire a programmer to create a synthetic kryptonite to finally defeat the titular hero. However, the final product doesn't kill him; instead, it makes Superman evil, resulting in a chaotic mess.

While Superman III is by no means a good movie, it is a massive jump in quality compared to the fourth and final entry of Reeve's Superman. The film features some entertaining aspects, including the petty nuisance of Superman, who makes life an inconvenience by doing childish schemes like straightening the Leaning Tower of Pisa. However, Superman III doesn't take itself seriously and is the most comedic of the character's films, leading to varied opinions. While fans may find some enjoyment, it strayed too far from what made the previous two so good.

5 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield, Godzilla versus King Kong, Captain America versus Iron Man. Every fan loves a fight between two of the most prominent figures in their field, which is why Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was one of the most hyped movies ever. Years after Superman's (Henry Cavill) big battle with Zod, the city of Metropolis still struggles with his presence. With Batman (Ben Affleck) convinced that Superman will ruin the world, he goes on a personal quest to defeat the hero, while Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) plans a new scheme.

The DCEU wasn't off to the greatest start, but fans thought this movie would change things and steer the ship in the right direction. Unfortunately, it made things worse, creating an unavoidable disaster of a movie universe. No matter how good the movie started, Batman v. Superman quickly gets increasingly worse, from the nonsensical plot to the horrible characterizations. The film might not be a trainwreck, but it certainly is not good under any metric, featuring Cavill's Superman at his angriest, broodiest, and most stoic, to the point where he only speaks a few lines throughout.

4 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Directed by Zack Snyder