Clark Kent, AKA Superman, has been a beloved staple in pop culture for decades. Arguably the most iconic superhero of all time, Superman's flawless reputation comes not just because he's one of the first major superheroes but because he's a beacon of hope and light for his readers and the people within his stories. The Last Son of Krypton reminds people that, sometimes, the world can be good and maybe humanity has hope after all.

Superman's status as a titan of the comic book industry has subsequently made him a movie star as well. With these movies come wonderful moments and quotes that are inspiring, thought-provoking and memorable. Quotes that show people the kind of individuals the world needs to make it a better place, as well as remind people about what makes Superman such an important character. Indeed, many of the superhero genre's best quotes come from Superman movies, and these are the best and most memorable of the bunch.

7 "They can be a great people, Kal-El; they wish to be. They only lack the light to show the way."

Jor-El (Marlon Brando) - 'Superman' (1978)

Before Jor-El sends Kal-El to Earth, where he will become Clark Kent and, eventually, Superman, he leaves his only son some words of wisdom and an explanation regarding his unique fate. In 1978's Superman, Jor-El imparts Kal-El (Christopher Reeve) with the history of his once dying planet and tells him that the reason he chose Earth is he believes his boy can be an inspiration to them.

This quote is a wonderful representation of why Superman is important to readers and what he can mean to this world as a whole. The people of Earth are flawed and make mistakes, like humans do. Still, their capacity for good is immeasurable, and some people just need the right inspiration to unlock it. Superman defined the next generation of superhero films, and it's because of its refreshing, unabashed optimism and honesty, encapsulated in quotes and moments like this.

6 "Come to me, son of Jor-El! Kneel before Zod!"

General Zod (Terence Stamp) - 'Superman II' (1980)

Over the course of his existence, General Zod has been among Superman's greatest adversaries and one of the overall best DC villains. He's a physical representation of the world Superman left behind to come to Earth and is the antithesis of who Superman is and what he stands for. While Superman is a protector, savior and beacon of hope, Zod is a conqueror, dictator, and controlling man who seeks to take over Earth.

When General Zod pulls up to wreak havoc on the Daily Planet in Superman II, Superman arrives to save the day. But as Superman flies away to draw Zod and his goons out of the building, his last words before battle are to demand Superman kneel before him, showing the audience his priorities as a villain. Zod wants to control and be a ruler, which immediately sets up a great contrast between him and Superman, thus making their fights and encounters incredibly engaging to watch. Not only that, but it's also just a powerful and memorable line capturing Zod's totalitarian nature.

5 "Well, I hope you don't expect me to save you because I don't do that anymore."

Evil Superman (Christopher Reeve) - 'Superman III' (1983)

When Superman is exposed to kryptonite laced with tar upon returning to his hometown of Smallville, he is miraculously split into two beings. This leaves the hero as mild-mannered Clark Kent, with his other half being an evil iteration of the Man of Steel. While the third Superman film was more divisive than the first two, it was essentially the first piece of media to propose the now over-saturated concept of what might happen if the good-hearted Superman turned to the dark side.

It's incredibly jarring and unexpectedly refreshing to follow up on two films that portrayed one of the most compassionate superheroes of all time with a complete perversion of said figure. While the idea of an evil Superman has since become overused in projects like Injustice and Brightburn, Superman III, and this quote in particular, did a great job of showing the concept for the first time. Hearing the Man of Steel denounce his duties as Earth's savior is chilling, especially when it's the late Christopher Reeve delivering the line.

4 "I just wish you could all see the Earth the way I see it. Because when you really look at it, it's just one world."

Christopher Reeve (Superman) - 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

Although the film has the worst reviews of the Christopher Reeve films, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace touches on the very serious real-world issue of nuclear weapons. When Superman decides he wants to use his power to disarm the nuclear weapons of the world, Lex Luthor brings his newest villain creation into the fold: Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow).

This quote from the fourth installment of the Superman franchise is a strong contender for the ultimate Superman quote and another great example of why he's such an important character to have and be inspired by. In this scene, Superman puts the idea of nuclear conflict through a whole new lens, reminding the people of Earth that, at the end of the day, they're all on the same floating rock. When it comes down to it, humanity only has itself. This is one whole world, and its energy would be best used coming together to move the species further. The quote is also a great reminder of Superman's unique ability to inspire people, even when they resist him every step of the way.

3 "You will see my life through your eyes, as your life will be seen through mine. The son becomes the father, and the father becomes the son."

Superman (Brandon Routh) - 'Superman Returns' (2006)

Superman Returns features Superman (Brandon Routh) quite literally returning to Earth after a long absence only to find they have completely moved on and learned to live without him. Throughout the film, he comes to find that his former lover, Lois Lane, has seemingly had a child with a man named Richard White (James Marsden). However, he soon discovers that the young boy is truly his son, as he holds the powers of a Kryptonian.

What makes this quote so impactful is that it represents a truly full-circle moment for Superman. When he discovers that the young Jason White (Tristan Lake Leabu) is almost certainly his son, he gives him the speech that his own father gave him when he was young. Superman was once a boy alone in the world because no one could understand what he was going through, who he was or what he struggled with. But now he can be there for his son to ensure he has a guide to show him the right path and, in turn, lets the legacy of Superman live on. Despite its relative failure, Superman Returns is a great legacy sequel, and Routh's earnest portrayal makes him one of the most underrated actors to wear the red cape.

2 "You will give the people of Earth an idea to strive towards."

Jor-El (Russell Crowe) - 'Man of Steel' (2013)

While it could be considered a rephrasing of the Jor-El quote from 1978's Superman, it also represents slightly different ideals from the first iteration of the quote. During the prologue of Man of Steel, Jor-El informs his son that he has incredible potential on this planet and could provide the people of Earth with something they can use to make themselves better.

While 2013's Man of Steel isn't as hopeful and lighthearted as the first five films in the franchise, this quote about hope almost hits harder because of that contrast with the rest of the film. This Superman may exist in a more grounded and gritty world, but Jor-El (Russell Crowe) enters the fray to remind the audience and Superman (Henry Cavill) that, amidst such darkness and rough edges, hope can still exist. Superman can become that hope personified for the citizens of the planet, a responsibility that can make a true change in their lives.

1 "Absolute power corrupts absolutely."

Senator Fincher (Holly Hunter) - 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, most of the world has accepted Superman as a symbol of peace. The film's conflict comes from the other portion of the world, which believes a man with such power can not have a good heart. Characters like Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and Batman (Ben Affleck) join the plot to personify those ideals. This quote is the question the film poses to the audience, asking them whether Superman could truly be of pure heart.

Superman is, of course, an absolute refutation of this idea, and he proves it by giving his life to save the planet from Doomsday. However, this quote is still quite powerful and thought-provoking, especially in a world where superhuman beings are the norm. The fact that it makes many question whether a Superman in the modern world could actually be good, only to show that he could, does wonders in proving the Man of Steel's point and shows exactly why he truly is the contradiction to that idea.

