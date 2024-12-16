The first trailer for James Gunn's Superman is drawing ever closer. We're expected to get our first look at the long-awaited first film in the new DCU this week, and excitement is rising quickly. A new Clark Kent and Lois Lane are about to be introduced, and the groundwork is about to be laid for years of movies and television series to come pulled from all corners of the comics. Amid a thrilling week for fans of all things Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult, who's set to play Superman's archrival Lex Luthor, is busy promoting the upcoming release of his latest film, Nosferatu, from Robert Eggers. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, however, he took the time to share his feelings about the superhero blockbuster and, more specifically, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Hoult, Corenswet, and Brosnahan are expected to have considerable screentime together as the latter two play DC's famous superpowered couple. Since their announcement back in 2023, everyone has been eager to get a proper look at the pair in action given their characters' status as comic icons. On the big screen, neither character has been seen properly in live-action since Henry Cavill and Amy Adams took on the roles in 2017's Justice League and the 2021 Max release of the Snyder Cut. Corenswet notably beat out Hoult for the title role during the casting process too, as Gunn sought to make a change to a younger Clark Kent who's still getting to grips with his dual life instead of the hardened, gritty Superman embodied by Cavill.

Hoult told ET how much he appreciated Gunn as a director, but he was especially thrilled for audiences to see how the Pearl and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars take Superman and Lois into a new age. He said:

"James [Gunn] is brilliant. He's a wonderful director, and writer, and creator. And I'm very excited for people to see David's [Corenswet] take on Superman, as well, because he's brilliant. And Rachel [Brosnahan] as Lois, as well. There's a lot of great components of that movie.”

What Do We Know About the Story of Gunn's 'Superman'?

Though we know that Superman won't contain the hero's origin story and that it will generally be about how he balances life as both Superman and Clark, further story details are being kept under wraps. The recent synopsis teased "a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart" centering on a compassionate Superman who believes in the fundamental good of humanity. Gunn's choice of Superman stories to look at gives some extra insight too, as he focused on the comics that humanized the Man of Steel and tested his resolve against the emotional toll of protecting humanity. One thing known for certain is that the film will be packed with plenty of other DC characters, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathigi as Mr. Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and María Gabriela de Faría as the main villain Angela Spica, aka The Engineer.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the Man of Steel's grand return to the big screen.