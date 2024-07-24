The Big Picture Director James Gunn confirms Nicholas Hoult has wrapped filming as Lex Luthor in 2025's Superman movie.

The writer and director of arguably the biggest superhero movie of 2025 just dropped a juicy new update. On his personal Threads account, Superman director and DC studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed that one of the movie's main characters has wrapped filming and is officially free to move on to his next project. Gunn shared a photo of a Superman comic with Lex Luthor and Brainiac on the cover, thanking Nicholas Hoult for the incredible wrap gift. Hoult was tapped to play Lex Luthor in the film, with set photos of him donning the villain's iconic bald head released several weeks ago. Gunn recently revealed that Superman has only a few weeks of shooting left, and Hoult has been on set since the beginning, alluding to a major role in the debut DCU film.

Gunn dropping updates on Superman and other DCU projects like Peacemaker or Creature Commandos is nothing new. Since he took over as the new creative mastermind at the studio, he's been extremely transparent with fans, always willing to share updates, debunk false rumors, and confirm trade reports for casting news or certain projects being greenlit. Just recently, Gunn responded to a fan who asked for an update on some other DCU projects' scripts by saying that Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 — the three debut DCU projects which will premiere and take place in that order — are the only scripts that are finished and have entered production.

‘Superman’ Will Complete Filming Nearly a Year Before Release

Superman recently completed filming in Cleveland, Ohio, a public set for the movie, which ultimately revealed many set photos. Gunn confirmed in the midst of shooting in the city that this was something he was fully prepared for, and that he made sure not to film anything that included any major spoilers. When filming moved out of Cleveland, he confirmed that there were still a few weeks left, and then the film would officially enter post-production with nearly a year until release. Gunn has a lot of other things on his plate navigating the launch of a new DC universe with Creature Commandos while Peacemaker Season 2 continues filming, and other projects like Waller continue development to get ready to expand upon the world Superman is going to build.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future DCU updates and watch Gunn's most recent film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

