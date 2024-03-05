The Big Picture Nicholas Hoult draws inspiration for his Lex Luthor from Smallville and the All-Star Superman comics.

Nicholas Hoult won the biggest role of his career when he landed the part of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman, and while specific details of the movie remain under wraps for now, the actor has shared some inspiration he's going to be using for his own take on the character of Luthor, citing two particular pieces of media — the "All-Star Superman" comics run, and Smallville. And fortunately for Hoult, he just got to spend an hour with someone whose Luthor he already adores.

Speaking to Michael Rosenbaum, for his podcast, Inside of You, Hoult began the interview by gushing over Rosenbaum's own portrayal of the character for a decade on Smallville, the prequel/origin series for Tom Welling's Clark Kent and eventual Superman. Hoult, as it turns out, was a massive fan of the series a child and told Rosenbaum that his portrayal of Lex was "the one".

“I grew up. I think the first ever Lex I saw was you," said Hoult. "Yeah, I grew up when Smallville was on, I can't remember if it was Channel 4 or Channel 5 in the UK, but like growing up. I was like 11, 12, I guess. And so that was like the show that I would watch and see my first iterations of Superman and Lex and all those stories. Since I've seen Richard Donner's movies and all the other ones and kind of seen some of the other performances, but you're like the one. I love [your portrayal], it's the best."

Hoult's affection for Rosenbaum's portrayal was evident throughout the introduction to the interview, as he constantly interjected to go back to talking about Smallville with such warmth, adding: "You inhabit him with such depth and charm. And then, yeah, that ability to switch, which makes him dangerous and formidable and a great opponent. I just loved what you did.”

What's 'All-Star Superman' About?

Hoult also confirmed, when questioned by Rosenbaum about his physique, that he's been working out in preparation for the role, adding that he had drawn from the All-Star Superman series written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Frank Quitely for it.

"I have been working out. No, you know what, there's that bit in All-Star Superman where he talks about his muscles being real and like hard work and all that. I kind of took that as a little bit of like fuel for the fire."

In the series, Luthor is a brilliant scientist and a master strategist, embodying the pinnacle of human achievement and intellect. He is driven by a belief that Superman's presence prevents humanity from reaching its full potential, as people rely too much on the alien superhero instead of advancing themselves. He is portrayed as someone who genuinely believes in the advancement of humanity and sees himself as a saviour of sorts, albeit through twisted and morally questionable means.

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.