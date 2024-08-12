The Big Picture James Gunn's detailed method for minimizing reshoots ensures his Superman movie will be well-crafted.

Superman (2025) will focus on Clark Kent's journey to reconcile his heritage with human upbringing.

The upcoming film promises to honor the character's roots as "the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way."

It’s a good time to be a Superman fan. Since James Gunn has taken over the reins at DC Studios with Peter Safran, fans are having a ball. Not only does he share frequent updates with his audience but also answers questions relevant to his filmmaking process that help fans to understand how the story of their favorite characters will shape up on the big screen. Currently, Gunn is working on his first feature starring David Corenswet as his Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The superhero movie recently wrapped filming and fans were delighted to see the use of practical sets in behind-the-scenes images.

As Gunn continues his work, a fan on Threads asked him about his method for minimizing reshoots which is a common practice for superhero movies. In response, Gunn revealed numerous ways from over-preparing to working on a finished script only, to keeping an eye out for “small imperfections” that “might end up feeling like huge imperfections” when the movie is being edited. Given the director’s detailed method, it seems like Superman will have little to no reshoots. He wrote:

"1) Over-prepare 2) Don’t start shooting until I have a finished script my whole team is happy with 3) Hire actors and department heads I know can do their jobs 4) Surround myself with people who will challenge me and not just yes-sir everything 5) Ask myself daily - are there any small imperfections in the script or what we’re shooting that might end up feeling like huge imperfections when we cut the film together? 6) 1 and 2 again!"

What To Expect From ‘Superman’?

Image via James Gunn on Threads

While most details about the film are kept under wraps, the upcoming feature will present the hopeful and optimistic Superman, we know and love. The movie will focus on Clark Kent, who embarks on a journey to “reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing." While many Superman movie iterations focused on the origin story of the Kansas boy-turned-hero, the upcoming film won't be another origin story, and it should be interesting to see his struggles to reconcile his two worlds.

Gunn is writing and directing the film. He previously revealed how he came to the decision, “Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.” So far, Gunn has provided us with ample looks into the making of the film and its enormous ensemble cast.

The movie also casts Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, Nicholas Hoult as antagonist Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and many more.

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11, 2025. You can learn more about the feature with our guide here and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.