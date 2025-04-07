James Gunn’s upcoming Superman is shaping up to be anything but conventional when it comes to bringing the Man of Steel to the screen — and according to Lois Lane herself, that’s exactly what makes it so exciting. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub about her new film The Amateur, Superman star Rachel Brosnahan opened up about her experience on the highly anticipated DC Studios project and how Gunn is shaking up expectations for the Man of Steel’s return to the big screen. One of the biggest differences? This isn’t another origin story. And we're all grateful for that. Brosnahan told Collider:

“I also love that this is not an origin story. We've seen the origin story done so well a number of different times, but we come into a world that already exists — Lois and Clark are working at the Daily Planet, monsters exist in Metropolis, Lex Luthor has LuthorCorp. We drop in at this point in their relationship that I've never seen before.”

Gunn’s Superman picks up with the iconic couple already a few months into their relationship, putting them in a situation that feels new and exciting. How do these two characters navigate the future when they don't know what threats will come, or if they even truly love each other?

"They've been together for about three months. And they're asking some questions about the future of their relationship. They're not sure if this is something that was just a really great fling or something that could be forever, and they have really opposite worldviews, and they bump up against each other that way. So, it was a really fun way into a familiar story.”

Brosnahan, who stars opposite David Corenswet's Clark Kent, also revealed that their first scene together on set was a substantial one — and it just so happened to be the same scene they auditioned with. “My first day of shooting was actually this 10-page-long scene with David that we auditioned with, and so we shot it for two days,” she recalled. “To be able to do that just laid this foundation for us and these characters that we got to carry through the rest of the film.”

Rachel Brosnahan Says James Gunn Was "Very Capable" on 'Superman'

Brosnahan had high praise for Gunn’s direction, describing the set as a place of clarity and creative confidence. “James has such a clear vision for this,” Brosnahan said. “And we all just fell into his very capable hands.” More info from Superman was recently unveiled at CinemaCon, where Gunn revealed key plot and character details about the film, giving the cast some relief after weeks of tight-lipped press runs. “Well, now I feel I can say a little bit more because James really busted it wide open in CinemaCon,” Brosnahan admitted. “David and I have been trying not to say so many things for weeks leading up, and James just laid it all out.”

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.