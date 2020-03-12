‘Superman: Red Son’ Clip Shows Alternate History Russian Batman Kicking Ass

How would the world be different if notable alien Superman crash-landed in the Soviet Union instead of Smallville, USA? That irresistible premise powers the 2003 limited comic book series Superman: Red Son, written by Mark Millar. Now, that “what if?” alternate history exploration has become a DC Universe Animated Original Movie — and we’ve got quite the badass clip.

In this speculative history, Batman (Roger Craig Smith) is much more explicitly a terrorist vigilante, a survivor of a horrific Russian gulag who blames Superman (Jason Isaacs) for his parents’ death. Thus, this clip shows a Batman just a little bit different than you’re used to — he wears a fuzzy Russian hat, his bat signal outfit is a little more thicc than usual, oh, and, uh, he seems to take glee in killing people. Y’know, different!

Superman: Red Son also stars Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Diedrich Baker as Lex Luthor, and Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman. The film adaptation was directed by Sam Liu (Wonder Woman: Bloodlines) and written by J.M. DeMatteis (Justice League Dark).

Check out the Superman: Red Son clip below. The film is currently available to rent digitally, and comes to 4K and blu-ray March 17. For more on Red Son, here’s our list of the 5 best Superman stories ever. And for more on the wide world of DC, here’s the intel on an animated Aquaman miniseries.