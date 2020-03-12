Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Superman: Red Son’ Clip Shows Alternate History Russian Batman Kicking Ass

by      March 12, 2020

superman-red-son-batman-slice

How would the world be different if notable alien Superman crash-landed in the Soviet Union instead of Smallville, USA? That irresistible premise powers the 2003 limited comic book series Superman: Red Son, written by Mark Millar. Now, that “what if?” alternate history exploration has become a DC Universe Animated Original Movie — and we’ve got quite the badass clip.

In this speculative history, Batman (Roger Craig Smith) is much more explicitly a terrorist vigilante, a survivor of a horrific Russian gulag who blames Superman (Jason Isaacs) for his parents’ death. Thus, this clip shows a Batman just a little bit different than you’re used to — he wears a fuzzy Russian hat, his bat signal outfit is a little more thicc than usual, oh, and, uh, he seems to take glee in killing people. Y’know, different!

superman-red-son-batman-close

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Superman: Red Son also stars Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Diedrich Baker as Lex Luthor, and Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman. The film adaptation was directed by Sam Liu (Wonder Woman: Bloodlines) and written by J.M. DeMatteis (Justice League Dark).

Check out the Superman: Red Son clip below. The film is currently available to rent digitally, and comes to 4K and blu-ray March 17. For more on Red Son, here’s our list of the 5 best Superman stories ever. And for more on the wide world of DC, here’s the intel on an animated Aquaman miniseries.

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Quarry' Trailer Pits Michael Shannon and Shea Whigham Against Each Other
Next Article
‘The Last of Us’ Game Composer Is Returning to Score the HBO…
Tags

Latest News

Close