Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.

It was rumored for ages, and with the release of Black Adam (you can read our review here) it was confirmed: Henry Cavill's Superman is back. In an epic mid-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) appears before Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in a live-video message, projected from a drone. She warns him that should he leave Kahndaq, she will take immediate action to stop him. Black Adam smirks, declaring boldly that "there's no one on this planet who can stop me." It is Waller's turn to smirk as she says she can call in friends who aren't from this planet to stop him. Black Adam makes short work of the drone, blasting it apart, when someone flies in. Through the dust, Black Adam hears, “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous." Stepping out from the dust, Superman says, "Black Adam, we should talk."

The sequence is perfection. Johnson maintains the cool arrogance of the character, Davis' Waller is excellent as always. Most impressive here, though, is Cavill. In such a short clip, he manages to inhabit Superman arguably more than he ever has. That last line is such a Superman thing to say, the big blue Boy Scout who believes in peace and diplomacy before going head first into war. But what does it mean for the DCEU now that Superman is back?

But First, What Does Superman's Return NOT Mean?

It's best, perhaps, to start with what it does not mean. Superman's arrival here doesn't mean the relaunch of the so-called Snyder-verse. In fact, it subtly shuts it down, with a lighter take on his costume and a few notes from the iconic 1978 Superman theme from John Williams suggesting a future for the character that skews away from Zack Snyder's moodier take.

RELATED: 'Man of Steel 2': Who Should Direct the Superman Sequel?

Cavill's return, alongside the reveal of Ben Affleck's Batman appearing in Aquaman 2, signals a stability in the DCEU fans have been longing for after months and months of rumors, poor decisions, pure bad luck, and WB's seeming dismissal of the fan base. As well it should be. With one glaring exception, the current roster of the DCEU cast has a connection to their characters, and to one another, that makes each the definitive, or at least close to, version of that hero. It would be shameful to not utilize Cavill and company more effectively, letting them walk away before seeing what they can be, especially Cavill, Affleck, and Ray Fisher, in the hands of other top-notch directors (both Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa have had the benefit of working with other directors in their successful solo outings). Even short-term, bringing Cavill's Superman back has earned WB an enormous amount of much-needed goodwill (despite their own initial efforts to kibosh the appearance).

The Waller Factor

What is most intriguing about Superman's return is the connection to Waller, who also called the Justice Society of America into action earlier in the film to apprehend Black Adam. Thus far, Superman and Waller have not even met on screen, let alone work together. It may even suggest that Johnson's assertions of the power hierarchy in DC changing has nothing to do with Superman at all, but rather a conflict between Black Adam and Amanda Waller as top dog. Clearly, Waller has come out the other side of being outed by her daughter Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) as the one responsible for incriminating Peacemaker (John Cena) and creating the Suicide Squad, as seen in the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. Waller seems to be calling the shots for the supers now, her reputation as a survivor secure. It sets up what is sure to be a stormy dynamic across the DCEU.

A Simmering Rivalry? Let's Hope So

Image Via Warner Bros.

It's the final moments of the mid-credits sequence that promises what is to come in the DCEU's future: a climactic throwdown between Black Adam and Superman. The two alpha males size each other up immediately, with the scene ending on a shot of Black Adam smiling ever so slightly. Two titans, one the sworn protector of truth and justice, the other the sworn protector of Kahndaq, open to any and all means necessary to do so. The prospect already has fans breathlessly awaiting what happens next between them. For the DCEU, this has the potential to pit Superman against a rival that can go toe-to-toe with him in a fight, which has often been the strike against the powerful Kryptonian and the various, lesser antagonists he's fought in the past. It also opens up the possibility of the two forced to work together against a threat, a tentative peace between the two that could be destroyed in the blink of an eye.

To DC's credit, the introduction of a Superman/Black Adam connection buys time for Black Adam's lifelong nemesis, Shazam (Zachary Levi), to develop into a hero that can believably be the Batman to Black Adam's Joker, the Aquaman to his Black Manta, the Wonder Woman to his Cheetah. It's virtually impossible to picture the hero at the end of 2019's Shazam!, a super rookie who had only just discovered the power of family, against the formidable Black Adam. It's inevitable that they will meet, given a history so deeply intertwined with one another, but a natural progression there, maybe even at the end of the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, ultimately ends up serving a more satisfying creative arc for the characters. As that happens, Black Adam is kept in check by Superman, establishing the two as main rivals in the immediate future. It also — fingers crossed — lays the groundwork for all three to share the screen together, as rivals, as foes, or as uneasy allies.

Superman's return to the DCEU in Black Adam means a veritable cornucopia of storyline possibilities, all but extinguished as Henry Cavill appeared to be on his way out the door, pushed from behind by the very studio that brought him in. It proves that, ultimately, the one true heroic act is the one that saw Johnson fight for a cameo that may have saved the DCEU as we know it.