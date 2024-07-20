The Big Picture The long-awaited Superman Returns was met with mixed reviews and a lackluster box office performance in 2006.

A sequel with higher stakes and a potential appearance by Darkseid entered development but never came to fruition.

Legal battles and financial concerns led to the cancelation of the sequel, but as a unique outlier in the superhero genre, Superman Returns has been reappraised and championed by vocal fans.

In the years since Christopher Reeve's run as Superman in four films, attempts to bring the iconic DC character back to the big screen went unrealized, not least of which included an infamous effort involving Kevin Smith, Tim Burton, and Nicolas Cage. In July 2004, however, Variety announced the hiring of X-Men and X2 director Bryan Singer to helm the Man of Steel's long-awaited cinematic resurrection. Featuring an unknown Brandon Routh as the titular character, Kate Bosworth as Lois Lane, and Kevin Spacey as Lex Luthor, the highly anticipated Superman Returns hit theaters on June 28, 2006.

Though Superman Returns debuted to a mostly warm reception by critics and audiences, the reportedly $232 million film's $391 million global haul was disappointing for Warner Bros. Studio big wig Jeff Robinov would later say Superman Returns "didn't quite work as a film in the way that we wanted it to." Despite the film's relatively lackluster box office performance, a sequel entered development with Singer attached to direct, but several factors would ultimately derail the planned project.

'Superman Returns' Prioritized Character Over Action

At 2 hours and 34 minutes, and featuring plenty of grand spectacle but minimal action, Superman Returns is an arguably sluggish film that remains an outlier in superhero cinema, prioritizing character and narrative over destruction and thrills. Commenting on his film's naysayers, Bryan Singer told the previously cited story from Empire, "The first one was a romantic film and a nostalgic film. I’ll be the first person to own up to that without making any apologies for it."

Seeking to up the ante for a Superman Returns' sequel, Singer teased that the follow-up would deliver heightened stakes and a shift in storytelling sensibility. While the filmmaker, albeit in a cheeky way, suggested a sequel complete with a "body count" and "unrelenting terror," his recognition that audiences craved a more exciting and fast-paced outing boded well for fans disappointed by Superman Returns.

The working title for the sequel was Man of Steel, drawing a promisingly tonal parallel with Christopher Nolan's game-changer The Dark Knight, and a villain from Superman's Rogues Gallery was selected. "I think Darkseid was going to be the villain," Singer said. "We did explore it a little. Just hammering out ideas. It was pretty world-destroying, actually." Though the ingredients for a sequel appeared to be coming together, the developing film would eventually come to a screeching halt.

Why Didn't The 'Superman Returns' Sequel Get Made?

In July 2007, a year after Superman Returns' release, Warner Bros. President Alan Horn expressed reservations over a potential sequel's budget, an understandable concern given the 2006 film's underperformance at the box office. "If we do a sequel to 'Superman,' we want it to be less expensive," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Unwilling to commit more than $175 million to a second film, he further insisted on securing a worthwhile screenplay before giving an official go-ahead.

Meanwhile, Bryan Singer shifted gears from superheroes to history, working on 2008's Valkyrie alongside star Tom Cruise. Set back by re-shoots and release delays, the filmmaker's involvement with the World War II thriller pushed development on a Superman Returns sequel aside. Several months later, when asked about his potential involvement, actor Brandon Routh revealed some sobering news. "The term of the contract expired," he said in 2009. Later that year, Singer's commitment to the project also appeared to have expired when, as was reported that August, the filmmaker was eyeing the opportunity to direct Jack the Giant Slayer in addition to developing a reboot of Excalibur.

The same month, Variety reported on a lengthy legal battle involving Warner Bros., DC Comics, and Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel's family. Per a court ruling, the family "successfully recaptured" fifty percent of the rights to the iconic property. Furthermore, the ruling deemed that if the powers that be at Warner Bros. and DC hoped to get another Superman film off the ground, they would be legally required to do so by 2011. Enter Christopher Nolan who, wrapping up post-production on Inception and developing The Dark Knight Rises, began laying the groundwork for what would become 2013's Man of Steel.

Quentin Tarantino Is Among 'Superman Returns' Biggest Fans

Alongside Ang Lee's criminally underrated Hulk, Superman Returns is an arguably misunderstood and overlooked entry in the broader superhero genre. Much like Lee's film, similarly concerned with contemplation, emotion, and the complex nature inherent to being a societal outcast with otherworldly abilities, the 2006 blockbuster hopeful remains a thematically ambitious effort that can't be accused of taking a familiar or formulaic approach to a genre that has since become oversaturated and repetitive.

Despite not turning in huge box office numbers or earning a rave reception from critics and audiences, Superman Returns isn't without ardent fans. Among the film's biggest supporters is Quentin Tarantino, who raved in 2009, "I am a big fan of 'Superman Returns.' I’m working on what is now a 20-page review of that movie, and I’m not done yet." Receiving such high praise from a guy like Tarantino is one thing, but an enthusiastic review in excess of 20 pages is something else altogether.

In hindsight, the failure of a Superman Returns sequel to materialize may have been a blessing in disguise. Sure, there's the possibility that the planned film could have been to its predecessor what Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan is to Star Trek: The Motion Picture. But had the sequel been made, Superman Returns wouldn't have maintained its simultaneously confounding and unique reputation as an anomaly within the superhero genre.

