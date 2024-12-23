The first trailer of James Gunn’s debut DC Universe film Superman has the world talking. The next chapter in the Man of Steel’s journey has already achieved a groundbreaking milestone for the movie as the trailer garnered over 250 million views in 24 hours. As fans look forward to new information, Gunn was asked on Threads about the approximate runtime of the feature and he did not disappoint.

Responding to the inquiry, Gunn replied "It's not finished yet so I don't know. Under two and a half hours." This sounds good for a comic book movie looking at other DC movies, like Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins also have roughly the same runtime while Matt Reeves’ The Batman is close to three hours long. So, fans can expect a lot of action along with some heartfelt moments unfolding as characters and events are sufficiently expanded on.

What to Expect From ‘Superman’?

The story will follow Clark Kent aka Superman (David Corenswet) as he aims to reconcile his heritage with his human upbringing. This coupled with the latest marketing material hints in the direction of a character driven by truth, and justice. Gunn recently spoke of Corenswet’s portrayal of Kal-El. “The thing that connects him so much in some ways to Christopher Reeve is he has a lot of deep training. I've never worked in my entire life with such a rigorous actor. He challenged me on a daily basis to really get the most out of his character, get the most out of his story.” The director further elaborated,

"Everything he does in the movie is utterly true. You don't ever have a moment, even watching dailies, where you go, ‘David did something that feels stupid, that doesn't feel real, that feels like he's faking it, or he's phoning it in.’ Never. He's always completely present. It was sort of miraculous — the funniest thing is I got both Rachel [Brosnahan] and David's self-tapes on our very first day of casting. So, the thing that I was the most worried about was casting Superman at the beginning of this process, and after the first day, I was like, ‘I think that guy’s pretty good.’”

The movie has an ensemble cast including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathigi as Mr. Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and many more.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more.