James Gunn is attempting to break the internet with a new image he has shared in his social media profiles, where Chris Pratt can be seen visiting the set of next summer's Superman. While the director is known for including his close friends and family members in his various projects, the photograph suggests that Pratt was only visiting his friend. The movie continues production after principal photography began back on February 29, which is Superman's birthday in the pages of DC Comics. The production timeline puts Superman right on track to arrive on its currently programmed release date, with the title flying towards the big screen on July 11, 2025.

Superman will follow a new version of the titular hero portrayed by David Corenswet, who will be stepping into the red boots of Clark Kent after Henry Cavill played the character in the DC Extended Universe. Corenswet will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan, who will play Lois Lane after entertaining the world for years as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The cast of Superman also included Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, in an adventure that will see Clark struggling to balance his life as a journalist from the daily planet with his responsibilities as the Man of Steel.

Chris Pratt became close friends with James Gunn during the production of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, with the duo working together for over the course of a decade. Besides starring as the brave Star Lord, Pratt has kept himself busy as the fearless Owen Grady from the Jurassic World franchise. The performer also voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the animated project based on the popular video game that earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office last year. Time will tell if Pratt will become a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, or if their friendship will only continue behind-the-scenes.

The Start of a New Universe

Superman will be the first movie from the DC Universe, with Warner Bros. Discovery looking to give the brand a new image after the conclusion of their previous iteration of the franchise with last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While James Gunn's next project will mark the first theatrical release connected to the DCU, the franchise will actually take off with Creature Commandos, an animated series that is set to premiere on Max in December. Corenswet's version of Superman will be introduced in a world that is already inhabited by powerful heroes and villains. Hopefully, he can save Metropolis from the major threat that is about to strike the city.

Superman will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.