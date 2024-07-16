The Big Picture Look out for Dr. Wesley Von Spears' tribute in James Gunn's Superman film - a small detail for keen-eyed fans to spot in 2025.

Gunn's late pet also appeared in The Suicide Squad, with an Easter egg tribute on cigars, showing his legacy in the filmmaker's works.

Superman's reboot will feature other Easter eggs, including a cameo from Will Reeve, but don't expect past DC superheroes to make appearances.

As filming for James Gunn's Superman continues in Cleveland, an Easter egg that's close to the DCU's co-chair's heart has been spotted on set. A tribute to Dr. Wesley Von Spears (aka James Gunn's dog) was spotted in Arcade Cleveland, and while it might be a small detail, it's something that keen-eyed fans to look out for once the film comes out in 2025. Dr. Wesley Von Spears has appeared in a handful of Gunn's projects, and while the dog is no longer with us, the filmmaker has found ways to ensure that his memory lives on in his works.

According to a set image, the tribute for Gunn's late pet was spotted at a Metropolis chocolatier. It's the name of the sweets shop, and it also features the image of said pet. Superman isn't the first DC project where the beloved pet was spotted, as he was also included in the 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, with his name plastered on cigars.

Gunn's dog isn't the only Easter egg that's going to be featured in the Superman movie. It was recently reported that Will Reeve, son of Christopher Reeve, will have a cameo appearance in the superhero feature as a TV reporter. Superman is said to be a reboot of the DCU, so it's unlikely that any other DC superheroes from the previous films will also be included as an Easter egg in some way.

Where Else Was James Gunn's Dog Featured?

Image via Marvel Studios

Dr Wesley Von Spears passed away two weeks before filming of The Suicide Squad ended in 2020 at the age of 17. According to Gunn's Instagram post about the tragedy, he revealed that his beloved pet traveled with him across the globe and roamed numerous film sets.

The dog had his first major appearance in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, where he played the "holographic dog" that was seen when Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) arrived in Morag. He then returned to the MCU once more in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as "Dog in the Back of Truck at Dairy Queen," seen during a flashback scene in the sequel's opening.

Dr. Wesley Von Spears made his last appearance in the 2021 DC film, The Suicide Squad, where. According to a now-deleted Twitter post, Gunn revealed that many of the film's Easter eggs were a tribute to his late pet.

Superman is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.