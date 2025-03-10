This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Edi Gathegi looks absolutely terrific in a behind-the-scenes snapshot of his time spent filming Superman. The image comes from the production’s director, James Gunn, who took a moment to share his birthday wishes for the actor on his social media page. The post in question shows the pair engaging in a conversation on the set of the David Corenswet-led film, which is due out on screens on July 11. Decked out in his get-up, Gathegi is rocking the look of Michael Holt aka Mister Terrific, complete with the character’s black, red, and white ensemble, which looks absolutely miserable to be wearing in what appears to be oppressive heat.

In the caption, Gunn wished his friend a joyous birthday, writing,

“Happy Birthday to my great friend and great actor @iamedigathegi, who you can see in all his technological glory in #Superman in July! Photo by @jessmigliophoto.”

Thanking the director for his shoutout, Gathegi commented:

“Thanks, James. Grateful for the laughs and inspiration, my brother.”

As mentioned, Gathegi will step into the role of Michael Holt — otherwise known as Mister Terrific — in Superman. For those unfamiliar with the character, he’ll be fighting on the side of good, joining forces with Corenswet’s Clark Kent and taking on Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Superman will be more than lucky to have Mister Terrific on his side, as he’s the third-smartest man in the world, holding more than a dozen degrees in studies like chemistry and physics. Thanks to his immense knowledge, he’s also pretty darn terrific when it comes to manufacturing high-tech equipment — a tidbit that Gunn alluded to in his birthday post for Gathegi. Like most of his peers, Mister Terrific also has a gloomy backstory, which includes losing his brother when he was just a child, followed by the devastating loss of his wife and unborn child in a car accident.

What Else Has Edi Gathegi Been In?

After July 11, Gathegi may be best known for his role in Superman, but before that, his face was recognized for a variety of other projects. On the small-screen, the actor has held down supporting roles in favorites like The Black List and House, while Twilight fans will undoubtedly recognize him as Laurent. Prior to his work in the DC, Gathegi first tangoed with its rival, Marvel, in X-Men: First Class, where he appeared as Darwin.

Check out Gunn’s happy birthday post to Gathegi above, and stay tuned to Collider for more Superman updates.