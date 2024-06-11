The Big Picture James Gunn shares a new set photo from Superman, fueling excitement for DC fans.

The new set image appears to be from the Kent Family Farm, a breathtaking location in the new film.

Recent cast additions include Mikaela Hoover and Christopher MacDonald, joining the star-studded ensemble for the new DCU starter.

One of the most transparent executives/creatives in Hollywood just shared another exciting update from his most anticipated upcoming project. On his personal Threads account, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed another set photo from Superman which appears to show off the Kent Family Farm. The photo is only tagged with a film emoji, but several comments under the post have remarked about the special location, and Gunn hasn't bothered to debunk them, something he's been unafraid to do in the past. This is one of many set photos that have been released since filming for Superman began earlier in the year, with each subsequent reveal raising excitement for DC fans anxiously awaiting another film featuring the Man of Steel.

From the time it was first announced that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan would be playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane nearly one year ago in June 2023, casting for Superman (formerly titled Superman: Legacy) has been ongoing. The most recent additions to the cast came less than one week ago, with Mikaela Hoover and Christopher MacDonald officially joining the cast as Daily Planet workers Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, respectively. Mere days before that, it was also confirmed that Saturday Night Live actor Beck Bennett had also joined the ever-growing Daily Planet Newsroom in Gunn's rendition of Superman.

No One Drops Information Quite Like James Gunn

Image via James Gunn

Part of the reason Gunn has developed such a hefty following on social media is his willingness to share updates on filming progress, confirm/debunk rumors, and interact with fans who ask questions about all things DC. He recently revealed to a fan in a comment section under one of his posts that legendary DC villain Deathstroke would play a role in the DCU, confirmation that would've had to wait for another day if that particular fan decided not to try his luck asking Gunn.

However, the former Marvel director turned DC Studios executive has done more than share updates on Superman. He recently announced that Frank Grillo, previously confirmed to play Rick Flag Sr. in the animated series Creature Commandos, would also portray the character in live-action in Peacemaker Season 2. He also posted a photo of the back of John Cena's head to commemorate the start of filming for the second season of Peacemaker, another highly anticipated DC project, after the first season premiered to nearly flawless reviews, landing a 94% approval rating from critics and an 89% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Superman is due in theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the new set photo above and watch Gunn's previous work with DC, Peacemaker Season 1, now streaming on Max.

