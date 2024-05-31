The Big Picture James Gunn's reboot of Superman features a star-studded cast including Nathan Fillion and Rachel Brosnahan.

The film promises to bring a fresh narrative approach and modern aesthetic to beloved characters like Lex Luthor and Lois Lane.

Superman will be coming to IMAX screens, aiming to deliver an immersive and visually stunning cinematic experience.

It's Friday, which means it's time for James Gunn to once again set the internet abuzz with a tantalising new set photo from his highly anticipated reboot of Superman. The director posted the behind-the-scenes shot on social media, featuring an ensemble of familiar faces that hint at the star-studded cast powering this next chapter in the DC cinematic universe. In the photo, Gunn poses with Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, Mikaela Hoover, and Christopher McDonald, all smiles as they stand on the set of what promises to be a game-changing film.

It's the latest reveal which continues to build excitement around the project, which marks the beginning of the new DC Studios era under Gunn's leadership. Fillion and Gisondo are already cast in the film, of course, as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and the intrepid Jimmy Olsen, respectively, while Hoover will be well known to Marvel fans as the voice of the tragic Floor the Rabbit in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The reboot's ensemble cast is nothing short of spectacular. Nicholas Hoult is set to portray the iconic villain Lex Luthor, while David Corenswet steps into the tights of Superman himself, bringing a fresh face to the legendary character. Rachel Brosnahan will play the roving reporter Lois Lane, while Isabela Merced joins the cast as Hawkgirl. Additional casting highlights include Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Sara Sampaio joins as Eve Teschmacher, and finally, Wendell Pierce, who will play Perry White, the steadfast Editor in Chief of the Daily Planet.

Gunn's vision for Superman is highly ambitious, as he aims to reinvigorate the franchise with new stories and dynamic character arcs different to those fans have seen before on screen. The Superman reboot is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the DC cinematic universe, bringing a fresh narrative approach and a modernised aesthetic to beloved characters who we will see in new and exciting ways.

'Superman' is Coming to the Biggest Screens Imaginable

Adding to the excitement, Superman has been confirmed for an IMAX release, promising an immersive viewing experience that will capture the epic scale and grandeur of Superman’s world. It's a decision which underscores the film's ambition to not only tell a compelling story but also deliver a visually stunning spectacle that leverages the full potential of modern cinema technology.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news on Superman.